Yeet a Friend codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: We updated this guide after checking for new Yeet a Friend codes
Ah Roblox, every day is a surprise. Just when we thought we’d seen it all, along comes Yeet a Friend to shock us all over again. A new Roblox game with a friend-throwing twist, Yeet a Friend tasks you with lobbing your mates as far as you can and building energy to yeet further and faster. If you want to become the king of fling, then be sure to check out our Yeet a Friend codes below.
Before we launch you into the rest of this article, be sure to also check out the rest of our great Roblox content. We have guides covering Anime Lost Simulator codes, Fruit Warriors codes, Anime Adventures codes, Roblox Doors codes, Max Speed codes, Your Bizarre Adventure codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Undertale Timeline Reset codes, Roblox Promo codes, and Roblox game codes.
Yeet a Friend codes
Active codes
- Mask – mythic slime pet (new!)
- YeetA250K – mythic slime pet (new!)
- Aztec – three wheel spins (new!)
- LIBRARY – mythic slime pet (new!)
- MAGIC – three times energy boost (new!)
- AFK – double luck boost (new!)
- Glacier – 10,000 stars (new!)
- Enchanted – 5,000 stars (new!)
- EASYEET – power boost (new!)
- Teleporter – 5,000 stars (new!)
- DimensionBoost – free rewards
- Dimension – free rewards
- PetIndex – free rewards
- Collector – free rewards
- MoneyUpdate – legendary slime pet
- Sunglasses – free rewards
- StarShopper – 5,000 stars
- Nightmares – legendary slime pet
- iLoveYeeting – free rewards
- FreeStars – free rewards
- FreePower – free rewards
- Alien – 412 energy
- AtomicReward – free rewards
- Yarrr – free rewards
- BiggestGlitch – free rewards
- Gifting – free rewards
- Easter – free reward
- LittleCyborg – free reward
- Rocket – free energy
- ExtraLucky – free energy
Expired codes
- VERYCOOL5KPET
- Atlantis
- Trading
- Release
- Yeet
- OneThousandLikes
What are Yeet a Friend codes?
Yeet a Friend codes are a specific set of numbers or letters you can place into the popular Roblox game to receive awards. The developer Low Effort Studios often releases new ones to coincide with events and holidays, and you can follow their creator page for more information. You can also join the Yeet a Friend community server to stay up to date with all the latest news. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we regularly update it with all the latest codes.
How do I redeem Yeet a Friend codes?
Here’s exactly how to redeem a Yeet a Friend code.
- Open up Roblox
- Launch Yeet a Friend
- In the main plaza, approach the statue shaped like the Twitter icon
- When the screen pops up, input your code
- Enjoy your rewards!
Alright, folks, that’s all the Yeet a Friend codes we have for today. If you want even more great Roblox content, be sure to check out our guides covering Fly Race codes and Smashing Simulator X codes next. Or, if you’re after something with a spooky vibe, pay a visit to our Poppy Playtime characters and FNAF characters articles.