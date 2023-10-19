Yeet a Friend codes October 2023

Ah Roblox, every day is a surprise. Just when we thought we’d seen it all, along comes Yeet a Friend to shock us all over again. A new Roblox game with a friend-throwing twist, Yeet a Friend tasks you with lobbing your mates as far as you can and building energy to yeet further and faster. If you want to become the king of fling, then be sure to check out our Yeet a Friend codes below.

Before we launch you into the rest of this article, be sure to also check out the rest of our great Roblox content. We have guides covering Anime Lost Simulator codes, Fruit Warriors codes, Anime Adventures codes, Roblox Doors codes, Max Speed codes, Your Bizarre Adventure codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Undertale Timeline Reset codes, Roblox Promo codes, and Roblox game codes.

Yeet a Friend codes

Active codes

Mask – mythic slime pet (new!)



– mythic slime pet (new!) YeetA250K – mythic slime pet (new!)



– mythic slime pet (new!) Aztec – three wheel spins (new!)

– three wheel spins (new!) LIBRARY – mythic slime pet (new!)

– mythic slime pet (new!) MAGIC – three times energy boost (new!)

– three times energy boost (new!) AFK – double luck boost (new!)

– double luck boost (new!) Glacier – 10,000 stars (new!)

– 10,000 stars (new!) Enchanted – 5,000 stars (new!)

– 5,000 stars (new!) EASYEET – power boost (new!)

– power boost (new!) Teleporter – 5,000 stars (new!)

– 5,000 stars (new!) DimensionBoost – free rewards

– free rewards Dimension – free rewards

– free rewards PetIndex – free rewards

– free rewards Collector – free rewards

– free rewards MoneyUpdate – legendary slime pet

– legendary slime pet Sunglasses – free rewards

– free rewards StarShopper – 5,000 stars

– 5,000 stars Nightmares – legendary slime pet

– legendary slime pet iLoveYeeting – free rewards

– free rewards FreeStars – free rewards

– free rewards FreePower – free rewards

– free rewards Alien – 412 energy

– 412 energy AtomicReward – free rewards

– free rewards Yarrr – free rewards

– free rewards BiggestGlitch – free rewards

– free rewards Gifting – free rewards

– free rewards Easter – free reward

– free reward LittleCyborg – free reward

– free reward Rocket – free energy

– free energy ExtraLucky – free energy

Expired codes

VERYCOOL5KPET

Atlantis

Trading

Release

Yeet

OneThousandLikes

What are Yeet a Friend codes?

Yeet a Friend codes are a specific set of numbers or letters you can place into the popular Roblox game to receive awards. The developer Low Effort Studios often releases new ones to coincide with events and holidays, and you can follow their creator page for more information. You can also join the Yeet a Friend community server to stay up to date with all the latest news. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we regularly update it with all the latest codes.

How do I redeem Yeet a Friend codes?

Here’s exactly how to redeem a Yeet a Friend code.

Open up Roblox

Launch Yeet a Friend

In the main plaza, approach the statue shaped like the Twitter icon

When the screen pops up, input your code

Enjoy your rewards!

Alright, folks, that’s all the Yeet a Friend codes we have for today. If you want even more great Roblox content, be sure to check out our guides covering Fly Race codes and Smashing Simulator X codes next. Or, if you’re after something with a spooky vibe, pay a visit to our Poppy Playtime characters and FNAF characters articles.