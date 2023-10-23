The Battle Crush beta crashes onto mobile

Calling all mythology fans, the Battle Crush beta period is here. Jump into this action-packed mobile brawler to rewrite iconic battles between ancient gods and heroes known as Calixes and protect humanity.

NCSoft, Battle Crush’s developer, is also known for expansive PC and mobile MMORPGs like Guild Wars and Blade & Soul, so we’re excited to see what this new IP has in store for us. This beta period is open to players from 25 countries around the world and features 15 unique characters for you to try in three different game modes. Play against 29 others to achieve victory as the last Calixer standing.

Battle Crush boasts beginner-friendly controls that don’t compromise the fun of the battle, and plenty of game modes and maps to shake up the action. Go it alone in single-player brawl, battle royale, and 1v1 modes, or squad up with your friends in team mode. Make sure you test out a range of Calixers as they all have unique skillsets and charming designs and animations.

When is the Battle Crush beta and how do I join?

The Battle Crush beta is taking place now on Google Play and Steam. It runs from October 23 17:00 PDT to October 30 01:00 PDT so grab your friends and get brawling! The beta is cross-platform, so you can play alongside your PC gamer friends.

When is the Battle Crush release date?

NCSoft plans to release Battle Crush in Spring 2024 on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we find out more, so keep your eyes peeled.

That’s everything we know so far about the Battle Crush beta and release date. For more brawling action, check out our list of the best battle royale games on mobile, or our Free Fire redeem codes guide.