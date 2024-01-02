Battle royale games took the world by storm a few years ago, and are still just as big as ever. From the big dogs like Fortnite, COD mobile, and PUBG to indie titles that break the mould, the genre is definitely here to stay. And who am I to complain? Every element of a battle royale can make a game better, whether it’s the last-one-standing element of Fall Guys or the survival pickups of PUBG, it’s all great stuff.

Now of course the most full-fat, graphically intensive of the best battle royale games need a console and a TV to run properly. But what if you want to get into a fight on the go? How do you become the winner winner chicken dinner while on the bus? Well, you could check out our guide to the best Switch battle royale games, or for smaller-screen action, you could use our handy guide below.

Anyway, enough of that. Let’s get into our list of the best battle royale games on mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile

If you’re after that classic, decade-long perfection that a Call of Duty shootout offers, then Call of Duty: Mobile is for you. It has multiple classic CoD modes, with multiplayer, zombies, and, of course, battle royale. While we wait for a Call of Duty: Warzone mobile release date, this is the only CoD battle royale available. We’ve got guides galore, too, with Call of Duty: Mobile tips and all the CoD mobile redeem codes. I know, we’re almost too generous.

Garena Free Fire

While you may not have heard of it, Garena Free Fire is absolutely massive. 111dots Studio released the game in 2017, it became the most downloaded mobile game in 2019, and set a record for the most users in 2021, with over 150 million daily active users.

I know, right? I hadn’t heard of it either, but it’s got all the battle royale magic you’re after. For a boosted version, we recommend downloading Garena Free Fire Max, which has enhanced graphics. For in-game help, check out our guide on how to get Garena Free Fire diamonds or our Garena Free Fire codes list for some freebies.

PUBG

Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds is the de facto granddaddy of battle royale games. Even though it started out as an Arma 2 mod originally, it has since grown into a global juggernaut. So, naturally, it spread from PC, then to consoles, and is now even on mobile. Both versions, PUBG: Mobile and PUBG: New State (the mobile sequel), feature all the delicious action you know and love from the PC version. And just like with everything, we’re here to help with guides. Whether it’s PUBG Mobile redeem codes or PUBG: New State redeem codes, we’ve got freebies coming out the wazoo.

Brawl Stars

While Brawl Stars is more of a MOBA than anything else, it does have various elements of the battle royale genre. Developed by Supercell, the mobile powerhouse that brought us Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Clash Mini (yep, they’re the Clash people), the game is a rare step away from the Clash universe. It features in our guide to the best mobile multiplayer games because we like it that much. Check out our Brawl Stars guide or Brawl Stars event guide to get up to speed.

Fortnite

You might not have heard of this one, but Fortnite is pretty popular. It’s a plucky little indie shooter developed by Epic Games. I think only three people work there. It’s crazy. Anyway, I’m being silly. Travis Scott performed in-game, for goodness sake. If you haven’t played Fortnite and you like battle royale games, where have you been for the last few years? Play it. It’s massive for a reason. We’ve got a guide to the Fortnite item shop and a load of Fortnite codes for your perusal, too.

Rules of Survival

Developed by the Chinese juggernaut NetEase Games, Rules of Survival is a classic battle royale turned up to eleven. Not only are there up to 300 players in a game, but there are also a wide variety of wacky costumes and customisables. It’s so big there was a Rules of Survival Attack on Titan event last year. Who knows what could be next?

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction is an economic concept developed by Joseph Schumpeter, a “process of industrial mutation that continuously revolutionises the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one”. It’s also another videogame developed by NetEase. With building, shooting, and last-one-standing rules, it’s classic battle royale action. If Fortnite’s not quite right, maybe this’ll be.

Pixel Gun 3D

A magical combination of the most popular games in the world, Pixel Gun 3D has elements of Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft. With classic blocky graphics, it’s actually a first-person shooter, which is unusual in the genre. That doesn’t stop it from being a big hit, though, with more than 100 million downloads since its release in 2013. If you decide to give it a go, check out our Pixel Gun 3D codes to get a head start.

Whoa, that’s a lot of battle royale games. I’m sure you’ve found something suitable in there, but if not, check out our guides to games like PUBG or games like Fortnite to find something else suitable for your needs.