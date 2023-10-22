The best iPhone keyboard 2023

Have you ever thought about changing up your phone’s keyboard? Did you even know that was an option? Depending on your needs, the best iPhone keyboard for you might not be the default iOS layout. You might need something to help with event planning, like Google’s Gboard, or if you value speed you could benefit from Swiftkey’s autocorrect or Phraseboard’s pre-programmed responses.

We’ve taken a look at all the most popular iPhone keyboards out there, both digital and physical, and organized them for you in this handy guide. If you’re looking for a more generic option, we’ve also looked at the best mobile keyboards in the past. There are so many phones to choose from, let alone keyboards, like the best 5G phones, the best gaming phones, and the best rugged smartphones, so we’re here to help you make the best choice for your lifestyle.

Here are the best iPhone keyboards available in 2023:

Gboard

The best virtual iPhone keyboard.

Pros:

Customizable themes

Integrated Google search

Cons:

Only available on newer iPhones

Not the strongest predictive text

In our opinion, Google’s Gboard is the best all-around virtual keyboard for your iPhone. It’s essentially an upgraded version of the standard iOS keyboard, with great customization and super handy built-in search. Naturally, given the popularity of Google Translate, it also supports a huge range of languages from Afrikaans to Zulu.

The integrated search feature is Gboard’s biggest selling point as it makes it infinitely easier to make plans via text. You can easily send your friends a link to a specific event or directions to a restaurant without leaving your chat app. Sadly, Gboard only works with iOS 12 or later, so some older models of iPhones are left out.

Swiftkey

The best autocorrect on an iPhone keyboard.

Pros:

Super smart predictive text

Emoji prediction

Cons:

Customization costs extra

Slow response time

If you’re prone to mistyping and you’re sick of predictive text putting words in your mouth, you should give Swiftkey a go. It’s now owned by Microsoft and it has one of the most advanced predictive text functions we’ve ever seen. It can even predict emojis!

Swiftkey also supports swipe typing for those speedy one-handed typists out there, which is something we don’t tend to see on iPhones. The keyboard itself is free, but if you want a snazzy theme it’s gonna cost you extra. Plus, the keyboard itself can be a little slow at reading your inputs which kind of offsets the added speed of the predictive text.

Grammarly keyboard

The best iPhone keyboard for correct grammar.

Pros:

Corrects grammar and spelling

Offers more confident or concise sentence structure

Cons:

No fun themes

Only supports English

Pretty much everyone has heard of Grammarly, but did you know that there’s a mobile version? Grammarly’s keyboard lets you use all the helpful grammar-checking and editing features of the browser extension and use them in your mobile projects. Whether that’s sending an urgent email from your phone or jotting down the next section of your novel on a train, Grammarly can help you ensure your writing is confident, concise, and grammatically correct.

Well, only if you write in English. Unfortunately, Grammarly’s services are only available in English and a lot of the more complex editing features require a paid subscription. The free version is great for spellcheck and basic sentence restructuring, but you’ll need to make some in-app purchases for the full suite. Also, the keyboard itself doesn’t feature any customization, so you’re stuck with the plain old white theme.

Phraseboard

The best iPhone keyboard if you’re in a rush.

Pros:

Stores custom phrases

Funky font options

Fun colors and themes

Cons:

Not free

Plus requires a subscription

Do you find yourself texting the same phrases over and over again? We certainly do. Phraseboard eliminates the unnecessary time spent typing common phrases by letting you store them in its keyboard. These aren’t just stock phrases either – you get to store your own frequently used sayings to keep your distinct texting style without losing speed. You can even group them so you don’t accidentally send slang to your boss.

If you’re all about aesthetics, Phraseboard also comes with a range of rainbow customization options and lets you type in over 100 fonts so you can jazz up your social media profile with cursive, typewriter letters, and more. Somewhat understandably, these extra features do come at a price. The app itself costs a couple of dollars and then you’ll need an active yearly subscription to gain full access to the fonts and other features.

Plugable Compact Bluetooth Keyboard

The best physical iPhone keyboard.

Pros:

Portable

Full-size keys

Cons:

Not a mechanical keyboard

No touchpad or mouse

Perhaps you’re looking for a portable, physical keyboard for your phone. That’s understandable, given how large some smartphones are getting these days, they can very easily double as a tablet computer – especially some of the best foldable phones out there. The Plugable Compact Bluetooth keyboard is a sleek, portable solution for those times when you need to sit down with your phone and crack out a report.

As the name suggests, the keyboard folds away neatly so it’s easy to carry around, but you can barely notice the hinges when it’s flattened out. It’s got full-size laptop-style keys, meaning you don’t have to make compromises if you’ve got larger hands or you’re not the most coordinated typist. Plus, it’s wireless and connects to your device via Bluetooth.

The laptop-style keys make for a stylish finish and a thin design, but you won’t hear that satisfying clack that you get with mechanical keyboards. It also doesn’t feature a touchpad or mouse, only cursor keys, so you’ll need to use an extra peripheral or your laptop’s on-screen controls.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

The best aesthetically pleasing iPhone keyboard.

Pros:

Beautiful color options

Full-size keys

Portable

Cons:

Not a mechanical keyboard

No touchpad or mouse

Sometimes when you’re working in a cafe or library, you just want to look the part. There’s been a huge surge in ‘aesthetic’ work and study set-ups online, and the Logitech K380 is a stable of the pastel home office. This full-size keyboard comes in your standard tech colors like black and grey, but is also available in rose and lavender, which are our personal favorites.

You can pair this keyboard with three different Bluetooth devices at a time, making it easy to switch between typing on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The K380’s laptop-style keys mean it’s not quite as satisfying to type on as a mechanical keyboard, but the flatter keycaps make it much more portable.

That's it for our list of the best iPhone keyboards.