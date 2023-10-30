Just like the console wars in gaming, the iPhone vs. Samsung debate is one that divides the smartphone community. Apple’s continued dominance of the market, fuelled by a tight ecosystem and fantastic services, pits them against all Android developers. Still, Samsung is the one most ready for the fight, with incredible displays and it’s exclusive UI. It’s a tough match-up, to say the least.

So, while the best gaming iPhone is an easy pick, how does it stack up against the best Samsung phones? And what about the latest Samsung phones, the foldables that offer big displays that can still fit in your pocket? With so much to choose from and more differences between iPhone and Galaxy than first appearances suggest, there’s a lot to get through. And we’re here to help you do it.

So, here are our main comparison points as we answer, iPhone vs. Samsung, which is better for gaming?

Chipset

Judging iPhone vs. Samsung in the gaming department starts with looking at the graphical power on offer from each device. To properly evaluate that, we need to take a closer look at the chipsets inside each of these mobile marvels and see how the CPU/GPU combination bolsters performance. Of course, high-end GPUs make better gaming a possibility, but due to the size of these devices, thermal dissipation and efficiency are almost just as important when it comes to the gameplay experience.

Apple has a reputation for manufacturing its own chipsets, something it’s done since the early days of the iPhone. The most recent is the A17 Pro, powering the current flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro. In the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, as well as last generation’s 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro, it’s the A16 bionic. Both are plenty capable in terms of mobile gaming.

In all honesty, the difference between the A17 Pro and the A16 Bionic is nominal. Through testing with the A16 earlier this year, we found the A16 Bionic capable of running Genshin Impact up to an impressive 59fps. The A17 Pro takes it just that little bit further, with our iPhone 15 Pro Max review describing the device as “the most powerful gaming phone on the market right now.”

If you’re on a bit more of a budget or prefer to go eco-friendly with refurbished phones, the still-relevant iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are more than capable of running some of the most popular casual games. Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, and Royal Match are all as smooth as you could ask for on these slightly older models. However, you are going to need to spend a little more to enjoy the more demanding and immersive mobile titles.

Meanwhile, on Samsung’s side of things, the chipsets are a little more confusing. Samsung has focused on a Qualcomm partnership for its most recent line of phones, bringing an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, as well as the Z Flip5 and Fold5. This is the most powerful Android chip at the moment (though this could also be said for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Plus – the two are neck and neck).

What this means in terms of performance from the base S23 (the most reasonable competitor for my iPhone 13), is incredibly similar performance to Apple. As you can see in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, we love the phone, and its gaming performance is a standout.

PUBG Mobile, on fully maxed-out settings, runs at a completely stable 40fps, which is decent. CoD Mobile runs maxed out at 60fps straight from first launch, and the whole experience is nice and smooth.

Genshin Impact, meanwhile, runs just as you’d expect, maintaining a reasonable 30fps on maximum graphical settings. Of course, throwing anything more casual at the S23 is a bit of a waste of time. Still, it’s perfectly capable of running a number of games to a performance standard akin to the iPhone 13, such as Monopoly Go, Candy Crush, and Marvel Snap.

You can find differences between the two brands at the really high end: the Samsung S23 Ultra has a vapor chamber to help with heat dissipation, so any lengthy gaming sessions should maintain performance for longer. We haven’t been able to test this, so it’s hard to give a categorical answer on the S23 Ultra versus the new iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of keeping your device cool. Either way, you should be able to maintain gaming sessions of a couple of hours without any issues on both, but the Samsung S23 Ultra might just stay cooler for longer.

That’s on the super high end, however, and differences are definitely minute, even if they are there. That’s sort of the case for the most expensive phones the two companies offer, but where more key differences arise, is with the budget flagships. And that’s because of their displays.

Display

Both the S23 Ultra and Apple’s two 15 Pro phones have a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel with vivid and deep colors and all the lovely goodies you want from a display. They’re also both LTPO, meaning the screens vary refresh rate when a high rate isn’t needed in order to conserve battery.

Comparing the Ultra against the 15 Pro and Pro Max is a rather difficult job as these devices all offer displays so crisp you’d need an incredibly keen eye to tell any difference. Really, it comes down to your subjective taste and elements of the design. I myself prefer that of an S23 Ultra, due to its punch-hole selfie camera taking up so little room on the screen, but you might prefer the iPhone’s larger Dynamic Island.

If you’re not looking that high up, however, Samsung is the clear winner. Both the Galaxy S23/S23+ and the iPhone 14/14 Plus cost the same amount, yet Samsung’s offerings have much better displays. With 120Hz, LTPO AMOLEDs, the Galaxy phones have as good displays as the most expensive flagships.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus only offer 60Hz displays. This is a substantial difference for gaming, so if you’re looking at the ~$800 price range, Samsung is definitely the way to go. The S23 displays are absolutely exquisite. If you’re looking at ~$1,000 or more, it’s still a tight battle, so keep reading.

Ergonomics

The face-off between iPhone vs. Samsung in terms of ergonomics is a bit more complex, as it’s much more dependent on your own subjective opinion and preferences. In saying that, we’ve got details on the designs of the best devices from each brand below, but it’s worth taking the time to check each out in person before spending your cash.

The most discerning difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is in the corners. With the S23 Ultra, you get square corners, while those of the 15 Pro Max are rounded. As someone who’s essentially grown up using an iPhone device, I’m so used to round corners that squared ones feel almost as if they gouge into my palms while playing games with the phone on its side. It’s all about taste, and for me, the iPhone feels that little bit more comfortable.

Meanwhile, the lower-end phones are very similar. The S23 and S23 Plus have flat tops and bottoms with rounded sides, whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are flat all the way around. For me, the flat sides all the way around feel a little nicer in the hand, but again, it’s a minute difference that comes down to personal preference.

Services

Luckily, there’s at least one clear winner within the services category, and that’s Apple. You can access a bunch of excellent Apple Arcade games with iPhone, something that Android can’t compete with at the moment – even though Google’s offering has more games, they’re just not of the same quality.

Despite the benefit of Apple Arcade, there is a caveat to services on Apple devices: the walled garden. If you’re an iPhone user, you can only pick up new apps from the App Store. That means no APKs, rooms, or emulators. Essentially, customization is a no go passed changing your background images and deciding between light or dark displays. If you like to tinker with your devices, this is definitely worth keeping in mind.

Samsung, however, runs Android, which lets you download apps from many different places. As we explain in our iPhone vs. Android guide, this is great if you know what you’re doing, and you can get all manner of classics up and running in the palm of your hand. Be warned, however, that if you’re not certain you’re doing it safely, it’s best to avoid it. Do not download things from a site unless you know it’s safe.

It’s possible this head-to-head might have a different result in the near future, though. The Samsung Gaming Hub is currently only for Samsung smart TVs, but there are rumors that the company intends to bring something similar to smartphones before too long. If this happens, we may have to readjust our thinking in terms of gaming services. Still, for now, the Apple devices continue to reign supreme.

Which is better for gaming, iPhone or Samsung?

So, with all that being said, which is better? While it’s incredibly close (and many aspects can come down to personal preference), we believe that Samsung is best for gaming at the time of writing. With generally better displays and competitive performance, Samsung phones are excellent for mobile games.

Still, it’s the flexibility of Android that makes it our pick for the better phone for gaming. With just a little research, you can utilize your Samsung to play anything from the latest high-quality mobile title to that PS1 game that gives you the warm nostalgia fuzzies.

This by no means iPhone is a bad choice, however. Apple Arcade is unbeatable at the moment, with some of the best indie games in mobile form, as well as a bunch of mobile classics. And, if you’re going for the top-end flagships, the difference versus Samsung is nominal. Just know, you’re not going to play any PS1 games unless they launch on the App Store.

While we have Samsung down as the winner at the time of writing, that could all change in the not-so-distant future. Apple revealed the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the announcement games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Death Stranding are coming to the device. If they run anything like they do on consoles, we may have to rethink our decision.

So, there you have it, iPhone vs. Samsung in a gaming battle for the history books. Of course, the best foldable phones also offer a different gaming experience – and that’s a market that Samsung dominates, while Apple does not partake. So, if you fancy a foldable, check out that guide.

For more beyond iPhone vs. Samsung, we’ve also got a list of the best gaming phones. For other platforms, check out the best portable gaming consoles, where Nintendo Switch and the best iPad share the stage with countless other handheld heroes. While we wait for a Nintendo Switch 2 release date, that’d be a good guide to check out.