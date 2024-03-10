Ahead of National Potato Chip Day (which is now our new favorite holiday), Playtika has announced the Bingo Blitz Pringles collab. The chip company aims to reach a new group of snack lovers through the category-leading mobile bingo game.

Bingo Blitz is Playtika’s immensely popular bingo-themed title that connects bingo fans around the world from the comfort of their own homes. Aside from the game’s iconic blue cat mascot Blitzy, it also stands out from the crowd thanks to its selection of mini-games, in-game ‘chef experience’, and tons of Bingo Blitz free items and credits.

According to Facts & Factors’ 2023 report, the mobile gaming market is growing rapidly and is expected to reach an estimated $339.5 billion in revenue by 2030, making it the perfect place for Pringles and other brands to reach new audiences through unique integrations. Bingo Blitz’ collaboration lets you vote for which of the residents of Bingoville you think should be the face of Pringles in the town and experiment with Pringles-themed recipes in Moxie’s Cooking Club.

Playtika is known for leveraging high-profile celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Sarah Jessica Parker in its advertising campaigns, so working with household brands seems like the next logical step. The Bingo Blitz Pringles event is available to play right now and ends on March 14, 2024, in celebration of National Potato Chip Day.

That’s everything you need to know about Bingo Blitz’ Pringles collaboration. Check out our list of Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins for more freebies in your Playtika games, or take a look at the best detective games and hidden object games for more games like June’s Journey.