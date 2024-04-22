We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Cassette Beasts mobile release date is sooner than you think

Apple may have leaked the Cassette Beasts mobile release date on the App Store, as well as more information on the RPG port’s pricing.

Cassette Beasts 

A recent change to the game’s App Store page has given us a predicted Cassette Beasts mobile release date. Bytten Studio announced the exciting news as part of its Cassette Beasts showcase back in March, leaving us on the edge of our seats waiting for more information.

We’ve known that Bytten Studio’s unique creature-fusing RPG is coming to mobile for a while now, but TouchArcade spotted an update to Cassette BeastsApp Store listing, which reveals a suggested release date, as well as information about the game’s pricing. Cassette Beasts is currently $19.99/£17.99 on the Switch without any DLC, but this mobile RPG seems to be free to start, with full access only costing $6.99.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Cassette Beasts is a BAFTA-nominated indie creature collector, battler, and fuser game where you use the retro powers of a cassette tape to record monsters that you find and transform into them in battle. You can make use of certain monster powers outside of battles to explore the world around you and solve puzzles, and you can fuse any two monsters together to create a new, fully-animated creature.

Cassette Beasts mobile release date speculation

While there’s no official word from Bytten Studio or Raw Fury yet, the App Store suggests that Cassette Beasts unravels onto iOS on June 4, 2024, and you can pre-order your copy now. Pre-orders aren’t yet available on Google Play, so we still don’t know when Android users can expect the port, but Bytten Studio’s initial announcement does confirm both an iOS and Android release.

We’ll keep listening for more news on the Cassette Beasts mobile release date. In the meantime, check out our Cassette Beasts interview from last year for a deeper dive into the game and the tiny studio behind it. We’ve also got a whole list of new mobile games to look out for in 2024.

