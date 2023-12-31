2023 was a big year for mobile gamers, we saw the release of Honkai Star Rail, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, and Monster Hunter Now, but what are our most anticipated new mobile games coming in 2024? There are a lot of hype-inducing upcoming mobile games on the way, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to the most exciting ones.

If you’re looking for something to play right now, I recommend you look at our lists of the Switch games of the year and mobile games of the year for 2023. Or if you’re after a specific genre, we can help you out with the best mobile RPGs, farm games, and even geography games.

Here are the biggest new mobile games coming in 2024:

Rumble Club

Rumble Club from Lightfox Games is an arena multiplayer brawler like Party Animals and Gang Beasts, with a healthy dose of Fall Guys in its DNA. Its physics-based combat is all about punching opponents off the map into a gloopy, lava-like substance. You can mash the punch button for repeated pummeling or hold it down to charge one up for extra oomph.

There’s also an assortment of weapons scattered around the different arenas that range from a water balloon launcher, a tank that fires a boxing glove, and a powerup that turns you into a giant doughnut allowing you to squash anyone who gets too close. Players can also pick up some objects, like chairs or dazed other players, and fling them around too. The game has multiple maps and all are made of panels that slowly drop away, giving you more opportunities to punt your opponents out of the game, or miss your footing and end up in the gloop.

With simple controls, Rumble Club is a classic easy-to-pick-up, difficult-to-master sort of game. Its 20-player matches are quick and chaotic leading to the just one more game excuse too.

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona is one of my favorite videogame series of all time and I can’t wait to have it on my mobile devices in 2024. We may not know the Persona 5: The Phantom X release date just yet, but from the gameplay showcases we’ve seen from the last beta, it looks to be an intriguing new spin-off. You can expect to see some familiar faces in this gacha game, as well as some new Persona 5: The Phantom X characters that seem to be just as unique as the original motley crew.

We look forward to taking part in some turn-based combat, raising social links with our pals, and maybe even spending too many hours fishing at the dock. We just hope the gacha mechanics aren’t too intrusive and pray that we’ll see some in-games from the developer at launch.

Project Mugen

I’m not sure if this is a hot take, but I’m looking forward to Project Mugen more than I am Hoyoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero. I know that feels like blasphemy when I’m such a loyal Hoyo fan girl, but the massive open world, vibrant colors, and cute Project Mugen characters have me hooked already and I’ve only seen two or three trailers so far.

We may not know the Project Mugen release date just yet, but we’re hoping for a global beta soon so that we can get a feel for the game ourselves and not just go by vibes. We can speculate that it won’t arrive in early 2024, but I hope I’m not being too optimistic with a late 2024 release window in mind.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

What can I say about Poppy Playtime Chapter 3? I’m really excited for this one on mobile. Yes, I’ll play Poppy Playtime on any platform, but mobile means I can take it on the go. After the ending of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, I’m more intrigued than ever to get to the bottom of what’s going on. I’m still not over that dang doll being the reason why we’re still stuck in the factory, and all the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories have me on the edge of my seat for what we can expect from Deep Sleep.

The thing that excites me the most is that there’s clearly going to be a new gameplay mechanic (from the teasers, at least) that involves sleep. Running from Huggy Wuggy and evading Mommy Long Legs is terrifying enough; my heart is going a mile a minute at the thought of facing a murderous toy that can induce sleep.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

I love a good shooter, and they don’t get much better than Call of Duty. Now, while I enjoy CoD: Mobile, I can’t deny the pull of Warzone, so my excitement for the battle royale mode on mobile is through the roof. We’ve known about the impending Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date for some time now, so I hope to see it have a grand launch in due time.

Warzone is the perfect place to showcase your skills. Sure, you can do well in the normal Call of Duty games, perhaps you top the leaderboards and are a real sharpshooter, but at the end of the day, you still have a team watching your back. In Warzone, you have the option of being a lone wolf in a huge arena of soldiers; this is the best place to prove your merit on the battlefield. However, prepare yourself, for if you lose in the solo version of Warzone, you can’t blame it on your team because you don’t have one. We also hope to see some Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile codes in the future.

Zenless Zone Zero

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Hoyoverse games, as are most of my pals at Pocket Tactics, so Zenless Zone Zero has been on my radar since we first heard its name. And now, having tried out the beta for myself, I’m even more hyped for the Zenless Zone Zero release date.

The game sees you take control of one of the Zenless Zone Zero proxies, as you run a covert operation, helping agents investigate dangerous areas known as Hollows. With its fluid combat, unique setting, and charismatic cast of Zenless Zone Zero characters to meet, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this intriguing ARPG-style gacha game. Plus, those bangboos are super cute. Just remember to keep an eye on our Zenless Zone Zero tier list and Zenless Zone Zero codes when it does drop, so you can build the Hollow exploration team of your dreams.

One Punch Man: World

I’m a huge One Punch Man fan (I mean, who doesn’t love Saitama?), so I was very eager to explore Crunchyroll’s upcoming anime game, One Punch Man: World. Despite my initial pessimism that it wouldn’t live up to its source material, I’m genuinely impressed with how well the game captures the anime and manga’s impeccable vibes. From high-octane fights and quirky comedy to the strangely touching moments, it’s all there.

One Punch Man: World’s main story predominantly revolves around A-rank hero Lightning Max, as he and the other members of the Hero Association attempt to earn back the trust of the civilians following a devastating attack on City A. As such, you must take on a variety of different commissions, from taking down world-destroying bad guys to helping a girl find her favorite manga at the store.

The game features a gacha system where you can pull a variety of heroes, fast-paced ARPG combat, fun arcade minigames, and more. In our One Punch Man: World preview, I describe it as ‘the closest a game has ever gotten to capturing that classic One Punch Man charm’ – so, as you can probably guess, I’m super excited to join forces with the Caped Baldy and co once again as soon as the One Punch Man: World release date is upon us.

EA Sports FC Tactical

I like cheese sandwiches because I like cheese and I like bread, so combining the two just seems to make sense. What makes less sense is a tactical sports game, but I like soccer games, and I like tactical games, so if my cheese sandwich analogy is anything to go on, I should be quite a fan of EA Sports FC Tactical. Which is a better lunchtime treat is still yet to be seen.

While I was pretty keen on the first non-FIFA outing for EA Sports with FC 24, I have long been waiting for a soccer sim with a bit of a difference. Yes, I know FM Manager 24 exists, but I don’t have the time to make spreadsheets and look for Brazillian wonderkids when I’m trying to kick back and relax. I’m hoping that FC Tactical offers something of a middle ground, with engaging gameplay and consequential decision-making, and I should soon find out, with the mobile title set to arrive in the early part of 2024.

The Seven Deadly Sins Origin

Despite only a passing interest in The Seven Deadly Sins anime, I’m really quite excited for this one. It’s rare a gameplay trailer properly hooks me, but in doing my usual bits for Pocket Tactics this year and keeping an eye out for upcoming mobile titles, I spotted the trailer above for this game. It’s just a few minutes long, but with minecart mayhem, some big demon-looking things kicking up a proper fuss in combat, and a gorgeous-looking game world, it certainly caught my attention.

I’m not the only one looking forward to this one, with a bunch of fans of the anime – who I like to call The Seven Deadly Sinners – waiting patiently since the developer Netmarble first teased this game back in 2022. While we still don’t have an exact The Seven Deadly Sins Origin release date just yet, I’m very excited to take on what looks almost like a fever-dream version of Monster Hunter crossed with Zelda: Breath of the Wild when this game finally arrives.

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live!

It’s no secret that I’m a rhythm game fan, but what you might not know is that rhythm games are 100 times better when they feature anime idols. The original Love Live! Anime series was my first foray into the idol genre and I fell in love, quickly sinking my teeth into the accompanying mobile game, Love Live! School Idol Festival (SIF).

The original season of Love Live! Aired in 2013, which I hate to say is ten years ago now! SIF has since shuttered and I never really got on with the franchise’s other title, School Idol Festival All Stars. That’s why I am incredibly excited for SIF’s official sequel, Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! (SIF2). Yes, it’s a mouthful. SIF2 is already out in Japan and looks incredible, filled with all my favorite songs, new stories, and tons of beautiful character art. It’s slated for a February 2024 release for global servers, and I am counting down the days.

Communite

Jimjum Studios announced Communite during the Wholesome Snack presentation for The Game Awards 2023, it’s a free-to-play multiplayer city builder coming to mobile. Unlike other city builder games that rely on currency and profit to drive progression, Communite breaks the mold by choosing the power of kindness as its driving force.

I’m currently playing the beta build on my iPhone and can tell you that it’s just as sweet as it sounds. All of the characters and buildings are adorable to look at, the tile-based building system is intuitive, and I find myself genuinely motivated to spend my kindness helping others with their projects instead of focusing on my own little corner of the map. Communite is also designed with online communities and streamers in mind, with an application system for private servers so that you and your friends can all work together to build a happier world.

Snufkin – Melody of Moominvalley

At some point in my childhood, I watched Moomins, and since then, I’ve always wanted to know more. With Snufkin – Melody of Moominvalley coming to mobile, I can finally do just that. I want to be a Moomin.

The game has a truly delightful art style detailing a world I can’t wait to get into. Helping out troubled Moomins? Fishing? Wandering through Nordic forests? Sign me up. The soundtrack also plays a significant part in Moominvalley, with you – as Snufkin – needing to play your harmonica at times to encourage the harmony of the area. The soundtrack is by Sigur Ros, a whimsical indie band who are sure to do the game justice with an immersive sound that fits the world perfectly.

Wuthering Waves

Do I really need another gacha game set in an open world with interesting characters to get into? No, but here I am, eagerly awaiting the Wuthering Waves release date. It immediately caught my eye with its well-designed characters – one of which looks like a grown-up emo version of Genshin Impact’s Albedo – and mix of Asian cultures with cyberpunk elements.

Another key element drawing me to this is the voice acting, from the trailers we already have, it seems like they fit the characters well and the dialogue makes sense, something severely lacking from some recent games (cough, Reverse 1999, cough). I for one am very excited to see where this goes, and whether it might be the next so-called ‘Genshin killer’.

If you’re more of a Nintendo fan, then you can also take a look at our list of all the new Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024, there are some goodies to get excited about!