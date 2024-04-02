Focus Entertainment and Rundisc are celebrating even more Chants of Sennaar awards nominations this week as the critically acclaimed linguistic puzzle game competes for two of sci-fi’s most prestigious titles. Since its release on Switch, PC, and other consoles, Chants of Sennaar has raked in rave reviews across all platforms, as well as its fair share of commendations.

Now, I may be slightly biased as a linguistics graduate with a special interest in sci-fi languages, but Chants of Sennaar is one of the best mystery games on the Switch right now. Critics and players alike clearly agree as the game has a Metacritic Switch score of 84, 10/10 on Steam, and took home the Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game at the New York Game Awards.

French developer Rundisc has now received recognition from the sci-fi media community, adding nominations for Best Game Writing at the Nebula Awards and Best Game or Interactive Work at the Hugo Awards to its ever-growing list of accolades for Chants of Sennaar. The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association has awarded a Nebula for Best Game Writing since 2018, with previous winners including games like Hades in 2020 and TTRPG Thirsty Sword Lesbians in 2021.

Chants of Sennaar is also nominated in the Game Beyond Entertainment and New Intellectual Property categories at the BAFTA Games Awards, so if you want to cheer the devs on, you can watch the ceremony on April 11, 2024. This year is the ceremony’s 20th anniversary of celebrating achievement in game design, writing, and impact.

Look out for the results of the 59th Annual Nebula Awards on June 8 and the 2024 Hugo Awards on August 11.

That’s everything you need to know about Chants of Sennaar’s awards nominations. For more adventures from across time and space, check out our list of the best sci-fi games on Switch and mobile next.