Coffee Talk double-pack filters through to Nintendo Switch

Serenity Forge is brewing up a surprise for Switch players - a Coffee Talk Episode 1 and 2 double-pack is releasing for Nintendo Switch.

Coffee Talk Episode 2 

Grab your apron and jump back into the barista role with the Coffee Talk double pack on Nintendo Switch, featuring Episode 1 and Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly, coming soon to European stores.

Numskull Games and Serenity Forge proudly announced a European physical release of the double pack, including both games on cartridge and a digital download code for the soundtrack. This is the first time that Episode 2 is available physically, too, which we’re particularly excited about – check out our Coffee Talk review to find out why.

This pack marks the start of a new collaborative partnership between Serenity Forge and Numskull Games, to bring not only Coffee Talk but future titles to the European market. We’re very excited to see what other releases they stir up.

When is the Coffee Talk double-pack release date?

The Coffee Talk double pack is available now on Nintendo Switch from various European retailers. The Playstation edition is due to release in December 2023. Head to Numskull’s website to order your copy.

