Cult of the Lamb returns to the altar for new Sins of the Flesh update

Massive Monster has announced that its adorable but dark roguelite is getting a big free content update. Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh is the name of the new update, and it’s coming our way soon.

In case you hadn’t herd (get it? Because they’re sheep?), the patience of the loyal cultists – that’s you – has paid off and now a free update filled with new features, stories, and more is on its way to Cult of the Lamb, one of our favorite indie games.

If you pay attention to Cult of the Lamb’s social media, you may have already seen some hints, as the team allegedly already posted plenty of hints about what’s to come. Very soon, in the next couple of weeks, in fact, we will get a look at what we can expect from Sins of the Flesh.

Not to be uncouth, but some fans of the game speculate that the next update might contain activities performed by adults – that’s right, people want the sex update in Cult of The Lamb. The title of the update and the fact there are naked characters wearing only a singular leaf on the official artwork don’t help the rumors.

As for what’s actually in the update, we need to wait and see. It’s due to launch ‘very early’ in 2024, so there’s not too long to wait before we get our hooves on some more culty content. When we get more details, we’ll update right here.

