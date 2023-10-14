Enter the Void if you dare in Dead by Daylight’s Halloween event

Spooky season is upon us so it’s time for all the horror games out there to show off their best scares. The return of Dead by Daylight’s Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight, aims to do just that for those of you brave enough to take part.

Dead by Daylight’s annual Halloween celebration is said to be scarier than ever this year as Behaviour Interactive invites us to step into the Void. The event introduces a new game mechanic called Void Zones, premieres a whole range of spooky costumes for survivors and hunters, and lets us delve deeper into the stories of popular Dead by Daylight characters like Feng Min and The Oni.

For the duration of Haunted by Daylight, you’ll get to experience an eerie new section of the Entity’s Realm for the first time. Former survivors and hunters have transformed into Haunts who can grant your team unique advantages in the field if you bring them back from the Void Zone. Deposit the Void Energy you collect into Unstable Rifts to open portals to the Void to release the beasts!

This event offers not one, but two unique collections of cosmetics that are to die for. The Void Collection features high-rarity outfits for David King, Yun-Jin Lee, and Haddie Kaur that all have an eerie, ghost-like appearance. The Hallowed Blight Collection appears a week later, bringing costumes for The Onryo and Yoichi Asakawa, as well as an ultra-rare costume for the Xenomorph.

When is the Dead by Daylight Halloween event?

Haunted by Daylight runs from October 18 to November 6, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles. Some elements are only available for a limited time within this window, so act fast!

That's everything you need to know about the Dead by Daylight Halloween event.