Dead by Daylight characters lore and perks

There are many Dead by Daylight characters to choose from, with there being 26 killers and 29 survivors. Don’t worry if you feel overwhelmed. You’ll find the Laurie to your Michael, the Nancy to your Freddy, or the Jill to your Nemesis. In this guide, we intend to hone in on the survivors, detailing who they are, what perks they possess, and frankly, what chances they have of actually being alive by daylight.
Without further ado, here are the Dead by Daylight characters.
Dead by Daylight characters
Dwight Fairfield
Dwight is one of the original Dead by Daylight survivors. It’s fair to say that he’s a bit of a geek – no judgement, we’re all nerdy here – and as a result, was picked on. He was also a bit of a laughing stock, never quite making it on to any of the sports teams he tried out for.
Then, one day, he went into the woods with his colleagues on a team-building exercise. After drinking moonshine, Dwight woke up alone and never found his way out of the woods. Fortunately, he’s well equipped to be a survivor. Having been bullied, he’s used to flying under the radar, making it tricky for killers to track him down.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Bond
|You can see the auras of your fellow survivors in a radius that can reach up to 36 metres from your location
|Prove thyself
|Teamwork makes the dream work
|Leader
|Be the leader no one believed you could be
Meg Thomas
Meg Thomas is an original Dead by Daylight survivor, and she’s rebellious, though whether this comes from being raised by a single mother, or lingering anger at her father for abandoning her, we don’t know. However, she still excelled in school, going so far as to earn a college scholarship, yet she never got to go due to her mother becoming sick. One day, Meg went for a run, but was never seen again. Her impressive stamina and fitness mean she’s able to distract killers while her fellow survivors complete their tasks, a valuable friend indeed – but if she gets caught, just run, you can make other friends.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Quick and quiet
|Meg doesn’t emit a loud noise notification when she rushes through windows or out of lockers.
|Sprint burst
|For three seconds, Meg runs 150% faster than her normal running speed
|Adrenaline
|It’s time to dig deep with a big burst of energy
Claudette Morel
Claudette is one of the first Dead by Daylight survivors, and she’s a bit of a science wiz, having been fascinated with the subject since she was a child. Due to her genius, she was able to attend a top tier college on an early scholarship, though her age meant it was difficult to be sociable. One evening, Claudette went for a stroll through the woods, but she never left. This survivor might not have great social skills, but she’s got what it takes to make it through the night.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Empathy
|Help those around you
|Botany knowledge
|Put your knowledge to good use
|Self-care
|Claudette can heal herself without the use of a medkit, though it takes her 50% longer to do so
Jake Park
Another Dead by Daylight original survivor is Jake Park. As the son of a CEO, Park faced a lot of pressure, especially when his brother was academically inclined, while he wasn’t. In the end, Jake dropped out of school, cutting contact with his father after going off-grid in the woods. He still saw his mother, though, after some time, she never saw him again, with Jake becoming yet another mysterious woods disappearance.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Iron will
|The noise Jake makes while injured reduces by at least 50%
|Calm spirit
|Living in the woods means Jake is friendly with animals
|Saboteur
|When a fellow survivor is picked up, Jake can see all auras within a 54-metre radius of where the victim was captured
Nea Karlsson
Dead by Daylight welcomed Nea as part of The Last Breath chapter. Nea is of Swedish descent, enjoys graffiti, and is a bit of a troublemaker. One evening, when out with friends, Karlsson is dared to tag the old asylum, only to never be seen again. Now she’s trapped, fighting for survival against The Nurse. However, she has what it takes to survive, being the nimble girl that she is, but, does she want to make it out alive?
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Balanced landing
|Nea is like a cat, in that she always lands on her feet
|Urban evasion
|Being a sneaky troublemaker has its benefits
|Streetwise
|Your items take at least 15% longer to deplete. This perk extends to those within an eight-metre radius of you
Laurie Strode
Horror fans everywhere know the name Laurie Strode, she’s the leading lady from Halloween, and is the obsession of Michael Myers. She was just like any other teenager, babysitting for some extra cash, it’s just a shame that a crazed killer with a knife wants her dead. Oh, and he happens to her brother – if we go based on the original films.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Sole survivor
|As more of your friends perish, your want for survival increases
|Object of obsession
|If the killer reads your aura, theirs is revealed to you
|Decisive strike
|To survive is to fight back
Ace Visconti
This guy is part of the Of Flesh and Mud DLC. Ace isn’t a bad guy, just one that made some bad choices, especially when it came to gambling. Eventually, this caught up with him as Ace owed money to the wrong people. To avoid what could have been a grizzly fate, he ran, it’s a shame he headed in the direction of what could be a truly horrific end.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Up the ante
|Ace’s confidence is a shining beacon for those around him
|Open minded
|All aura reading ranges increase by a minimum of eight meters
|Ace in the hole
|The chances of Ace getting good loot from chests increases
William “Bill” Overbeck
Any Left 4 Dead fans out there? If so, chances are you recognise Bill, who made his way into Dead by Daylight in 2017. He was once an army man, an accomplished one with a range of accolades and medals, but an injury saw him discharged. One day, he awoke to find the world he knew in pieces, and a horde of angry zombies outside. Well, at least he could finally fight again.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Left behind
|If you’re the final survivor in the trial you can see the aura of the escape hatch if you’re at least within 24 metres of it
|Borrowed time
|Saving an ally gives you purpose
|Unbreakable
|During each trial, you get one chance to fully recover from the dying state
Feng Min
Making her debut in Sparks of Madness, we can identify with this survivor, as she’s a hardcore gamer – though we do hope to avoid meeting deranged killers if possible. As her passion for games grew, so did her drive to be the best, despite the disapproval of her parents. Well, Feng got her wish, becoming a pro player, but she felt the pressure, leading her on a downward spiral, until finally, she was to become a victim of the trial.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Technician
|Should you fail a skill check, this perk:
|Lithe
|Upon performing a rushed vault, Feng runs 150% quicker than normal for three seconds
|Alert
|If a killer wrecks any breakables, or kicks a generator, you can see their aura for up to five seconds
David King
David made his debut as part of the A Lullaby for the Dark DLC. He comes from money, and was once a promising rugby player, at least until assaulting a referee got him permanently banned. However, given money was no issue, this didn’t phase him, it just meant he had more time to do other things like drinking at the pub and getting into fights. Eventually, David disappeared, and now he has one heck of a fight for survival on his hands.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|We’re gonna live forever
|The speed at which you heal fellow survivors increases by 100%
You got perk tokens for the following actions:
|Dead hard
|If you’re injured, you can activate this perk to dash forward, putting some distance between you and your would-be murderer
|No mither
|Activating this perk inflicts the broken status effect on you for the rest of the match, but this does have its benefits:
Quentin Smith
Quentin is one of the teenagers from the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake. It turns out that he, along with his friends and former classmates, were being abused by Freddy Krueger, at least until their parents killed him. However, Freddy returned, determined to kill those he felt wronged him, attacking the students in their dreams.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Wake up!
|This perk doesn’t activate until all generators are repaired
|Pharmacy
|You open chests at least 40% faster than normal
|Vigil
|The speed at which you recover from status effects such as haemorrhage, blindness, exhaustion, exposed, and hindered increases by at least 20%
Detective David Tapp
Detective Tapp is from the Saw franchise, and to say he has an obsession with bringing the jigsaw murders to an end would be an understatement. Unfortunately, in his haste to capture the killer, he got reckless, leading to the death of his partner, and the disfigurement of his neck. In the end, this act got him discharged from the force, but these events reinforced his desire to bring the brutal murders to an end.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Tenacity
|Not only does this perk allow you to crawl up to 50% faster, but you can recover health as you do so
|Detective’s hunch
|Whenever a generator is repaired, you get to see the auras of chests, totems, and other generators within at least a 32-metre radius for ten seconds
|Stake out
|High-risk high reward
Each time you remain within the killer’s terror radius for 15 seconds you get a perk token up to a maximum of four
Kate Denson
From a young age, Kate Denson knew she wanted to be a singer. The girl was talented, learning to play the guitar too, she would travel with her family performing in folk music competitions. As she got older, she was able to travel by herself, and this took her all over the place. For the most part, this filled Kate with inspiration, but one day, she sat in a quiet clearing encircled by trees. As she was playing her guitar she was pulled into what can only be described as a nightmare.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Dance with me
|After vaulting out a window or locker you won’t leave scratch marks for three seconds
|Windows of opportunity
|Upon activating this perk, you can see the auras of breakable walls, windows, and pallets in a radius of up to 32 metres
|Boil over
|After being captured by the killer, your struggle causes the killer to strafe sideways up to 75% more frequently
Adam Francis
A man that values education, Adam knew what his calling in life was as a college student. He wanted to teach abroad, and after some hard work, Adam managed to achieve this, heading to Southern Japan to start a new life.
However, it wasn’t what he expected it to be, adjusting to this new way of life took time, but he got there eventually. One day, the train he was riding derailed. The crash saw a door spring from its hinges, rushing towards a young girl, but Adam got in the way, saving her life. However, something strange happened, as he opened his eyes to see nothing but darkness.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Diversion
|To activate this perk, Adam must remain in the killer’s terror radius for up to 40 seconds while not being chased
|Deliverance
|You must unhook a fellow survivor to activate this perk
|Autodirect
|At the start of the trial, Adam takes a -25% hit to progression for skill checks in exchange for healing survivors
Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen
Jeff didn’t have the best start in life, he was an anxious kid that many mistook for shyness. To protect himself, he put on a front at school, a tough act that meant bullies left him alone. At home, life wasn’t much better due to his parents fighting, but he found solace in art and music. After some time, his parents divorced, and Jeff was forced to leave everything he knew to start fresh with his mum.
This led to some questionable choices that nearly took his eyesight. Fortunately, this was the wake-up call he needed. Jeff tried to turn his life around, going back to school, getting a rescue dog, and designing tattoos and album covers. However, a phone call that his father had passed away changed Jeff’s life forever, after going back to his home town and reminiscing over his childhood, no one saw or heard from Jeff again.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Breakdown
|Unhooking yourself breaks the hook and shows you the killer’s aura for up to six seconds
|Aftercare
|Look after those around you
|Distortion
|Jeff begins the trial with three tokens
Jane Romero
Jane’s father raised her, despite her mother being a famous actress. Naturally, this led to conflict within Romero, she hated her mother for abandoning her, but at the same time, admired her for her performances on screen. Eventually, the latter of her thoughts won out, leading Jane to try and emulate her mother’s talents.
As a result, she went on auditions for all sorts of roles, until eventually landing a position as a co-host for a talk show. A couple of years later, she had a programme of her own, which her mother appeared on. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go down well, leading Jane to make a dangerous drive to her father’s house, with black ice causing her to crash. Authorities found her car, but what happened to Jane Romero remains a mystery.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Solidarity
|Be stronger than your past
|Poised
|After successfully repairing a generator, Jane leaves no scratch marks for at least six seconds
|Head on
|You must be stood in a locker for three seconds for this perk to activate
Ash J. Williams
If you don’t know Ash, are you even a horror fan? He’s the sole survivor of the original Evil Dead movie, catapulting him into spooky stardom. On a weekend away with friends, Ash made the terrible mistake of reading from The Book of the Dead, awakening an evil entity that possessed each of his friends, leaving Ash with no choice but to kill them.
Eventually, he got payback, kinda. He was transported to the future and attacked by a demon, which he managed to overpower, the pair came to an agreement that if Ash spares it, the demon returns him to his friends. However, to pull this off, Ash needed to recite an incantation, speaking after the demon. Did he manage to do this correctly? Did he buggery, and now he’s trapped in the world of The Entity. Not only that, but he has no shotgun, no chainsaw, and perhaps worst of all, he has no beer.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Flip-flop
|Ash just won’t die
|Buckle up
|Ash can see the recovery progress of dying survivors within a 48-metre distance
|Mettle of man
|This perk only activates after your third protection hit (evil really wants Ash dead, huh?)
Nancy Wheeler
This one has a rebellious streak, but that’s what makes her not only an effective journalist, but also a great investigator. Nancy is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery when her friend Barb goes missing. One night, she follows a lead to the Hawkins National Laboratory, though she soon loses consciousness, waking up in a place that’s anything but friendly.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Better together
|If you’re repairing a generator, other survivors can see its aura if they’re within a 32-metre range
|Fixated
|Nancy’s walking speed increases by at least 10% and she’s able to see her own scratch marks
|Inner strength
|This perk only activates after cleansing a totem
It’s worth noting that the Stranger Things chapter is no longer available, meaning new players can’t play as her. If you bought the DLC before November 17, 2021, you can still use her.
Steve Harrington
Steve is a unique mix of arrogance and compassion, often helping out the younger kids when they find themselves in a spot of bother. Well, one night, after receiving a call from his friend Nancy Wheeler, Steve finds himself at the Hawkins National Laboratory, and – you guessed it – he winds up in a strange place.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Babysitter
|A surprising amount of compassion means Steve risks himself to help others
|Camaraderie
|This perk doesn’t activate until you’re on a hook
|Second wind
|When you heal another survivor this perk activates
Much like Nancy, Steve is only available to those that bought the Dead by Daylight Stranger Things DLC before November 17, 2021.
Yui Kimura
A motorcycle enthusiast, Yuri read her grandfather’s engineering manuals so that not only could she keep her scooter in good health, but she could compete with older lads in races. Unfortunately, her dreams of being a motorbike racer meant her father shunned her from the family, but the support of her grandmother meant she could pursue her dreams. Soon enough she had a motorcycle gang, but this also came with a stalker.
One night, she returned home to find her stalker there. A fight broke out, which Yui won, though she still went to the hospital after the police showed up. It took some time before she could race again, but the support of her gang helped her pull through. They also showed support for all women needing help from stalkers and abusers. Soon enough Yui found herself in a major race again, one she was winning until a strange fog engulfed her.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Lucky break
|This perk activates when you’re in the injured state
|Any means necessary
|You can see the auras of dropped pallets, and it takes just four seconds to set them back upright
|Breakout
|If you’re within six metres of a carried survivor the haste status effect kicks in, increasing your movement speed by up to 7%
Zarina Kassir
Zarina has a unique sense of justice, one that made her go undercover at a restaurant to prove it treated its workers in a despicable way. She accomplished this, only to have the news put a sympathetic spin on it, making the restaurant seem to be the one in the right.
Zarina was spurred on by this, going on to become an accomplished filmmaker, but it wasn’t until the death of her father that she gained international acclaim. She interviewed the man that pushed him in front of a car, proving it was premeditated murder, not manslaughter. After this, she decided to shed some light on a story from an abandoned prison. She went on the walking tour, only to become shrouded in fog after entering a cell.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Red herring
|After you repair a generator for at least three seconds you can see its aura
|Off the record
|Being quiet has its advantages
|For the people
|You can only activate this perk at full health
Cheryl Mason
Cheryl Mason came to Dead by Daylight as part of the Silent Hill DLC. Mason first pops up in Silent Hill 3 as the main protagonist, but that’s not the story we’re following in Dead by Daylight. Instead, Cheryl has escaped the cult that’s been hunting her all her life, but she has lost her adopted father, Harry. To cope with her guilt at his passing, Cheryl volunteers at a centre for troubled youths, until one day, a black fog engulfs her, and it was as though she was in Silent Hill all over again.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Soul guard
|After recovering from the dying state, the perk gives you the endurance status effect for up to eight seconds
|Blood pact
|When either you or the obsession are injured you can see each other’s auras
|Repressed alliance
|After spending up to 55 seconds repairing generators this perk activates
Felix Richter
This architect found himself fascinated by mysteries after the disappearance of his father. As time went on, he became a renowned architect, though working for other people didn’t sit well with him. Soon enough he created his own firm, and was hired for a job on Dyer island, where a familiar voice called out to him before his world faded to black.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Visionary
|You can see the auras of generators that are at least within 32 metres of you
|Desperate measures
|Your tenacity is remarkable
|Built to last
|When hiding inside a locker with a depleted item for at least 12 seconds, the perk activates, replenishing the charge of that item to 99%
Elodie Rakoto
When Elodie was 14 years old, she lost her parents after they disappeared on a business trip to Dyer Island. The night this happened, the teenager saw her mum holding a strange object, while Elodie’s dad urged her mother to run. All of a sudden, darkness overcame them, and when Elodie came to, her parents were nowhere to be seen. Naturally, she wanted answers as to what happened, and it would take years of searching for Elodie to find any sort of closure, her quest for answers would take her all over the world.
Years later, a mysterious group began hunting Elodie, for reasons she didn’t understand, until one day, when exploring the jungles in Madagascar, her surroundings began to change, and she could hear a voice calling out for her. It was at this moment that she knew her hunters had found her.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Appraisal
|Elodie begins the trial with three tokens for this perk
|Deception
|Sometimes it’s the simplest of tricks that help you to survive
|Power struggle
|You’ve been running for years, and you’ve gotten pretty damn good at evading captors
Yun-Jin Lee
Much like a certain killer, Yun-Jin made it big in the music industry. However, the difference between her and The Trickster is that she didn’t go on a mad one burning her bandmates alive in a fit of jealousy. However, that doesn’t mean the pressures of being famous didn’t get to her, especially when she’s the producer that added Ji-Woon Hak to the band No Spin. Of course, we know how that story ends, but what you might not know is that Yun-Jin continued to work with Ji-Woon when he adopted his new stage name The Trickster. However, as time went by, she became suspicious of Ji-Woon’s behaviour, especially when torture and violence became part of his music videos.
Apparently, the record company felt the same way, giving the pair just three months to come up with a new sound as his current music was distasteful, to say the least. Well, when the time came, Yun-Jin began choking on smoke while her fellow producers were cut to ribbons by The Trickster. Unlike most survivors, Yun Jin welcomed the darkness, it gave her the chance to get even with Ji-Woon.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Fast track
|If someone’s getting hooked you couldn’t care less, so long as it isn’t you
|Smash hit
|Capitalise on their mistakes
|Self-preservation
|This perk doesn’t activate unless a fellow survivor is hit with a basic attack, or special attack, within 16 metres of you
Jill Valentine
Who doesn’t love Jill Valentine? Alongside Chris Redfield, she’s one of the first two protagonists in the Resident Evil franchise. That’s right, she saw the horrors at the Spencer mansion first hand, a mission gone wrong, in the worst possible way. More than that, she was a one-woman show in Resident Evil 3, fighting for survival against Nemesis, and this is the Jill that features in Dead by Daylight – the one from the 2020 remake, to be more specific.
The monster had just one job, kill S.T.A.R.S members. Well, by the time she was done, Jill had the creature seeing stars. Unfortunately, there’s still more in store for Valentine, as a mysterious black fog engulfed her after she battled Nemesis, bringing her to the trial grounds.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Counterforce
|Even mighty foes have support systems, take them out and weaken their resolve
|Resurgence
|You did the impossible once, you can do it again
|Blast mine
|After repairing 66% of the generators, this perk activates
Leon Scott Kennedy
Another famous horror character got his start in the Resident Evil Franchise. Leon Kennedy had what is quite possibly the worst first day of work ever. Most rookie cops are eased into their new role, whereas Leon drove into a city that was on fire, had zombies running around, and an overrun police station with a hulking tyrant marching around. Somehow, Leon and Claire survived the events in Racoon City, and Kennedy goes on to become a special agent that tends to be thrown in the deep end to deal with bioweapons.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Bite the bullet
|Even if you’re in pain, never show your weakness
|Flashbang
|Generator repair needs to reach at least 50% for this perk to activate
|Rookie Spirit
|You must complete up to five skill checks when repairing generators for this perk to activate
Mikaela Reid
When she was young, Mikaela went sailing with her father, it was their bonding time. Unfortunately, at 16 years old, she lost her father, but the support from friends and family got her through, even helping her to discover a love for storytelling. As time went by, Mikaela also took an interest in witchcraft, and thankfully she was more of a ‘Charmed’ Wicca, and less of a Wicked Witch of the West.
Eventually, she was asked to perform at a renowned Halloween festival, a prestigious honour for a storyteller. However, this consumed her life, leading to some less than pleasant changes and many sleepless nights. Eventually, Mikaela’s roommate disappeared, but she held onto hope that he would show up at the festival. He never did, but Mikaela stole the show with her haunting story, which ended with a black fog engulfing her.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Clairvoyance
|This perk activates each time you cleanse a totem
|Boon: circle of healing
|This perk allows Mikaela to create a boon totem. If a survivor is within its 24-metre radius, they get a range of benefits:
|Boon: shadow step
|This perk allows Mikaela to create a boon totem. So long as a survivor is within 24 metres of the totem, they get the following benefits:
Jonah Vasquez
Jonah has always been a bit of a genius with a penchant for brain teasers and mathematics. On his 16th birthday, he received a strange code, yet he couldn’t decipher it, and what he could work out led to Chile. In the end, Jonah abandoned the puzzle believing it to be flawed. After graduating from university, the CIA hired him as a codebreaker. It led him to work in Kwantana, though he discovered too late that his work led to the deaths of many. Jonah sought to right this wrong by transferring a small number of funds to help the struggling families. In the end, this led to an attempt on his life, though he managed to escape.
Soon enough, Jonah returned to work and was given new assignments. One of which was a code, one he knew from his birthday all those years ago. These numbers have been haunting Jonah, so he booked a ticket to Chile without running it by his boss. Was the trip worthwhile? Well, Jonah cracked the puzzle, and it turns out it was him being there, at that exact moment. Soon enough, he found himself in the trial grounds, the scent of blood lingering in the air.
Unique perks:
|Perk
|Effect
|Overcome
|Upon becoming injured, Jonah gets an additional two seconds to the initial movement speed boost
|Corrective action
|You begin the trial with at least one token for this perk, earning more each time you successfully complete a great skill check. You can have a maximum of five tokens
|Boon: Exponential
|This perk allows Jonah to create a boon totem. Survivors within 24 metres of it get the following benefits:
