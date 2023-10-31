I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like Undertale. I also don’t know anyone who doesn’t think Toby Fox pulled off something magical with the game. He’s currently working on Deltarune chapter 3, with the first two already out. Next up are chapters three and four, both arriving at the same time.

We last got an update on Halloween 2023, which confirmed the game is nearing completion. There’s no way of knowing the exact date beyond that, but at least we know we may not have to wait too much longer. If you need something in the meantime, check out our guide to the best games like Undertale to fill that Sans-shaped hole in your heart.

Deltarune chapter 3 release date speculation

There isn’t a Deltarune chapter 3 release date yet, but we do know that it will release alongside chapter 4 of the game sometime in the near future. After many years of waiting, it’ll be nice to play a big chunk altogether, but it’s anyone’s guess when that’ll be.

On Halloween 2023, Toby Fox sent out an Undertale/Deltarune newsletter that revealed chapter 3 is nearing completion. The original plan was to release chapters 3, 4, and 5 altogether, but now we have to pick up the final chapter separately to save on waiting.

Is there a Deltarune chapter 3 trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for Deltarune chapter 3 just yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as we get one. In the meantime, enjoy this Deltarune Stream from 2022, with Toby Fox hinting at some future developments.

What platforms will Deltarune chapter 3 be on?

Deltarune chapter 3 will be on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and PS4, just like the previous two chapters. We hope to see a physical release at some point in the future as well.

That’s all the info we’ve got on Deltarune chapter 3. We’ve got a list of Undertale Last Reset codes if you’re looking for a Roblox and Undertale mashup.