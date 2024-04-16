Submissions for 2024’s Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase competition are now open and we’re excited to see which games make the cut. If you want to get involved, read on, as we explain how to submit your entry and take a look at previous lucky winners.

The Indie Showcase returns this year to shed light on some rising developers and their projects. A panel of specially selected industry experts gives each game the once-over to pick out ten finalists from the bunch. Those finalists will take their game to the conference (on July 10 and 11), to showcase their work.

You can find all the information and submit your entry right here on the Develop site. Entries are open until May 10, 2024. Develop:Brighton takes place from July 9 to July 11, 2024, at the Hilton Brighton Metropole Hotel.

Press, creators, and fellow developers alike get to see the shortlisted games, and during the final session on July 11, we’ll find out which two games came out on top. There will be the Overall Winner, voted in by a panel of judges, but also the People’s Choice, picked by those attending the conference by a vote held on the show floor.

By the way, the ten finalists get free passes to Develop:Brighton, along with a profile on the site showing off their games, and pre-event publicity.

Previous winners from the Indie Showcase include Paper Trail by Newfangled Games (we’re excited for this one!), You Suck at Parking by Happy Volcano, and Sunless Sea by Failbetter. These are just some of the excellent indie games on Switch.

