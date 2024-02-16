The Dice Awards 2024 winners are out, and Nintendo can hold its head high with two victories this year, though it didn’t win Game of the Year. Instead, the biggest award went to Baldur’s Gate 3, which also won four other awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Role Playing Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction. Truly, it was a tough competition for the coveted prize, with Mario, Zelda, and Spider-Man getting new games in 2023.

However, that’s not to say that all three of these didn’t get the recognition they deserve; Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder took home Family Game of the Year, while ASIS recognized Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the Adventure Game of the Year. One look at our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review shows why these Nintendo titles deserve these awards – spoiler alert, they both earned a coveted ten out of ten from us.

The honors didn’t stop there on the Nintendo front, though; legendary composer Koji Kondo was honored by ASIS for his incredible work over a 40-year career. His work with Nintendo spans various IPs, including Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda – many still regard the Super Mario Bros. overworld theme as one of the most memorable pieces of music in videogame history.

Returning to the awards, for those who are interested, Spider-Man was the big winner of the night in terms of the sheer number of accolades, as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took home six awards, including Action Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Animation, and Outstanding Achievement in character. Other games to get some recognition this year include Street Fighter 6, Alan Wake 2, Forza Motorsport, Diablo IV, and MLB: The Show.

As for the Mobile Game of the Year, that honor belongs to What The Car?, a seriously fun game that constantly has you thinking ‘what’ as you play. It’s as silly as it is charming, so if you’re disappointed that Honkai Star Rail failed to win, you can rest easy knowing there’s still a worthy winner.

It is safe to say that 2023 was a brilliant year for games, and all of these winners more than deserve the recognition.