iPhone 14 users get another free year of Emergency SOS via Satellite

Last November, Apple announced its cutting-edge safety service, Emergency SOS via satellite, available on all iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and Canada before rolling out to the iPhone 15 line-up in 16 countries and regions. The service was free for the first year, with the expectation that it would then become a paid service. However, Apple has announced it is extending free access for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 users.

“Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world. From a man who was rescued after his car plummeted over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles, to lost hikers found in the Apennine Mountains in Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers being able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, via a press statement. It’s certainly been a popular feature since launching, giving Apple another point in the iPhone vs. Samsung debate.

Under the new announcement, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users can take advantage of this amazing safety feature for two years for free.

Emergency SOS via satellite has a wealth of features and uses, including the ability to open the Find My app and share your location via satellite to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts when off the grid. Crash Detection can detect a severe car crash and automatically calls emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone, while Check In allows users to automatically notify friends and family when they have arrived at their destination safely.

Apple has also recently built on this satellite infrastructure, introducing Roadside Assistance via satellite to connect users in the US to AAA if they have car trouble while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.