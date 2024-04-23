Today, Games for Change 2024 announced its full speaker line-up ahead of the event in June. This is just one of Games for Change (G4C)’s many initiatives to encourage real-world change through immersive media and videogames.

This year’s G4C Festival draws inspiration from the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, exploring the theme “The 2030 Marker: A Catalyst for Global Change.” The two-day event has a stacked speaker line-up featuring UN representatives, executives from games like Roblox and Minecraft, and the CEO of The Chopra Foundation, Poonacha Machaiah, who is also the keynote speaker.

Minecraft has always been a prominent figure in the games for change space and this year, Ava Volandes, Mojang’s Director of Social Impact, is delivering a talk on building a better world through the power of play. Last year’s Games for Change Awards recognized Pocket Tactics favorites Terra Nil and Beecarbonize for their positive impact and social impact, so we can’t wait to see what gets nominated this year.

G4C’s 2024 event hopes to drive community engagement and connect gamers and developers across borders to work towards a brighter future. Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change, says, “We are excited to push the boundaries of what is possible and inspire action towards a more sustainable and equitable future.”

When is Games for Change 2024?

G4C’s 2024 Festival takes place on June 27 – 28, 2024, in New York City. If your university, games company, or nonprofit is interested in attending, you can purchase tickets on the G4C website.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Games for Change 2024. If you want to know more about what game companies are doing to change the world, check out our Earth Day 2024 feature. You can also read our Terra Nil review to find out why it’s considered one of the best games for change out there.

