GameSir T4 Cyclone Switch controller review

After several unfortunate instances of my cat accidentally dragging my Switch halfway across the living room by tripping over a wired peripheral, I’m a big fan of wireless controllers. Plus, the days of sitting directly in front of my parents’ TV playing Mario have passed. I’m an adult now and as such I prefer lounging on my sofa, playing videogames at a respectable distance from my monitor, and protecting my future eye health.

The GameSir T4 Cyclone wireless Switch controller lets me enjoy my current set-up without breaking the bank on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or compromising on quality. It’s a multi-platform wireless controller that’s compatible with the Switch, PC, iOS, and Android via Bluetooth connectivity. The white base model shares a button layout with the Switch Pro controller, making it a great companion for the portable console.

The overall build quality of the T4 Cyclone feels solid – the Hall effect triggers provide a satisfying gameplay feeling alongside incredibly accurate inputs, the buttons are tactile without feeling cheap, and the texture on the arms provides a nice grip to combat greasy snack hands. As a comically messy person, I’m not sure white would be my first color choice for a controller, but I’ll admit it looks slick with the LED GameSir logo on the home button.

Straight out of the box, the controller has a decent battery life, lasting a few evening gaming sessions before its first charge. It comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable that both charges the controller and connects it to the Switch. I’ll touch on the connection point later, but this cable efficiently charges the T4 Cyclone in roughly an hour so you’re good to go all over again after a quick dinner break.

The Switch is my main home console, so I don’t just use it for gaming, but for watching YouTube videos and Twitch streams on my TV as well. I found when using the T4 Cyclone that it goes into sleep mode really quickly compared to other wireless controllers. I watch a lot of long-form content, so having to reboot my controller after every 30-minute video I consume is a little inconvenient.

The other main issue that I’ve had with the controller is that for some reason, it doesn’t work when plugged into my Switch. I’ve already said that I prefer a wireless gaming experience, but if I wanted to swap exclusively to the T4 Cyclone, there are some times when I would have to play wired. The instructions claim that it can be used like any other wired Switch controller, but I’ve tried everything and can’t get it to register with my console when plugged in. Personally, it’s not a deal-breaker as I have other controller options, but it’s definitely worth noting.

From an accessibility standpoint, the completely customizable button mappings and extra L4/R4 rear triggers are a great addition. Nintendo products typically aren’t great for button remapping, so being able to tweak your settings using the GameSir app is really handy. Even if I typically just use the rear triggers as dedicated ‘yippee’ emote buttons in Paleo Pines.

Overall, the GameSir T4 Cyclone Switch controller is a great piece of kit for Switch gaming that you can also use for mobile devices if you feel so inclined. We’ve focused mostly on its console applications in this review, but if you’ve already got a GameSir phone dock, you can easily slot your device directly into the controller for focused, precision gameplay. It’s a great middle-ground between the affordable but restrictive PowerA wired Switch controllers and the sleek but pricey official Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, with added mobile gaming utility if that’s your jam.

