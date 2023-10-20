Best Black Friday controller deals 2023

If you want to make sure you don’t miss the best Black Friday controller deals this year, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be picking out deals from around the internet (encompassing Switch, Razer, and GameSir controllers) and plopping down all down on this one page for your convenience. An enhanced mobile gaming experience lies just around the corner.

Nintendo Switch controller drifting? Well, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for you to find a replacement, because many of the best Nintendo Switch controllers are reduced amidst the seasonal sales. It’s not just a good time for Nintendo fans either, as you’ll find a lot of the best mobile game controllers included in the sales as well.

Regardless of whether you’re replacing a drifting Joy-Con, or grabbing a multi-purpose Bluetooth controller for your phone, it’s amazing what a difference a new controller can make for your gaming experience. Maybe you’ll win more in online multiplayer games, or maybe you’ll be able to feel more deeply immersed in single-player games, without those small controller niggles.

Of course, these aren’t always the most affordable of investments, which is why Black Friday makes sense as the time to buy. With all the major retailers taking part in this wild deals fest, whatever type of controller you want to get your hands on, there’s a high chance that you’ll be able to get some kind of discount.

Early Black Friday controller deals

It’s a little too early even for the “early” Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any generous offers available at the moment. Here are some good pre-Black Friday sales for you:

The very best offers are usually reserved for the Black Friday weekend itself, but in the meantime, these deals should keep you happy.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday falls on November 24 this year and is followed closely by Cyber Monday on November 27. However, you can often find some sweet deals throughout the whole month, so we recommend you either keep your eye on this page or check Amazon frequently.

How do I get the best Black Friday deals?

The easiest way for you to get the best deals is just to check back on this page closer to the time. We’re doing all the hard work so you don’t have to. This page will be dedicated to controller deals, but we also have separate pages for phone deals, headphone and earbud deals, and micro SD deals.

Which are the best mobile gaming controllers?

With so many types of controllers, it can be hard to know a genuine bargain from a cheap piece of trash. Here is a selection of the best phone controllers that we heartily recommend if you happen to see them on offer:

LeadJoy M1

If you’re yet to read our LeadJoy M1 iPhone controller review, you might not know how much we like this nifty little device. It has a compact, ergonomic design with added cooling features and pass-through charging so you can use it all day long.

8BitDo Ultimate controller

The 8BitDo Ultimate controller works with Android and iOS phones as well as your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deak, and many more devices. Not only is it versatile, but it’s also comfortable to hold and very responsive to your input. We go into all of this and more in 8BitDo Ultimate controller review.

Official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

For those of you out there who just want some official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, then look no further. These bad boys come in a range of colors and come with wrist straps so that you won’t drop them when flailing your arms around like mad.

That’s it for the deals right now, but we recommend you check out our Black Friday Switch deals on bundles, games, and accessories to pick up even more good stuff.