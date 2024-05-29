We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This legendary farming game is finally coming back to mobile

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is the series’ first foray back into mobile games since 2019 and it sounds like a cozy gamer’s paradise.

Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home guide: The two main characters from Winds of Athos and their dog, outlined in white and pasted on a vector image of an iPhone with a teal background. Behind this is a blurred screenshot of a turnip field in a Harvest Moon game
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home 

Natsume Inc. just revealed the Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home release date window, teasing a new mobile entry in the nearly 30-year-old series that’s bringing a “fresh new Harvest Moon experience” to both iOS and Android. This is also the first mobile Harvest Moon game from the company since 2019.

According to Natsume’s CEO and president, Hiro Maekawa, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home features “the traditional Harvest Moon style that fans know and love”, just on a slightly smaller screen. The Harvest Moon series has made its way to mobile before, but this was back when mobile RPGs were far more limited in quality and scope. The 2019 game Harvest Moon: Mad Dash also switched genres, adding a mobile puzzle game to the series’ backlog.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is much closer to the Harvest Moon games you can find on the Nintendo Switch. It starts with your childhood friend convincing you to return to your hometown of Alba to revitalize it using your farming prowess and charming demeanor. Will you be up to the task?

When is the Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home release date?

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home arrives on mobile in August 2024. We’ll be sure to update this page when we have more details about the game’s price and exact release date.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything we know so far about Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home. For more outdoorsy adventures, check out our list of the best farm games on Switch and mobile. We’ve also got a guide to the best Switch simulation games for you to peruse.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.