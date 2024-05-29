Natsume Inc. just revealed the Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home release date window, teasing a new mobile entry in the nearly 30-year-old series that’s bringing a “fresh new Harvest Moon experience” to both iOS and Android. This is also the first mobile Harvest Moon game from the company since 2019.

According to Natsume’s CEO and president, Hiro Maekawa, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home features “the traditional Harvest Moon style that fans know and love”, just on a slightly smaller screen. The Harvest Moon series has made its way to mobile before, but this was back when mobile RPGs were far more limited in quality and scope. The 2019 game Harvest Moon: Mad Dash also switched genres, adding a mobile puzzle game to the series’ backlog.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is much closer to the Harvest Moon games you can find on the Nintendo Switch. It starts with your childhood friend convincing you to return to your hometown of Alba to revitalize it using your farming prowess and charming demeanor. Will you be up to the task?

When is the Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home release date?

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home arrives on mobile in August 2024. We’ll be sure to update this page when we have more details about the game’s price and exact release date.

That’s everything we know so far about Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home. For more outdoorsy adventures, check out our list of the best farm games on Switch and mobile. We’ve also got a guide to the best Switch simulation games for you to peruse.