Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade marches onto Switch

For any avid Sanrio fan, the Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade Switch release date is the closest we can get to a trip to Puroland without booking a costly flight to Japan. This adorable rhythm-action game lets you organize parades with your dream Sanrio mascot cast to the cutest tracks out there.

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade originally launched just under a year ago as a Netflix games exclusive on mobile, but developer Dabadu Games and publisher Rogue Games have collaborated to remix the title for the Nintendo Switch. This version features over 40 tracks to dance and parade along to, 20 of which are exclusive to the console version.

Play as the iconic Hello Kitty herself, or take on the role of one of ten of her kawaii crew such as My Melody, Tuxedosam, or Pompompurin to spread happiness and smiles through the land via a musical parade. The Nintendo Switch version also adds three new levels and a bunch of fresh customization options to prep your pals for a mid-parade photoshoot.

When is the Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade Switch release date?

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade twirls onto the Nintendo Switch on October 26, 2023. For 15% off the game, make sure you purchase directly from the Nintendo eShop during the first week of the game’s release.

That’s everything you need to know about the Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade Switch release date. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review for more ways to play with your favorite Sanrio characters.