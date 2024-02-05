Blast off into Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 this February

Hop on over to Mars in the Honkai Impact Part 2 update, coming soon to Hoyoverse’s 3D action roleplaying game.

Honkai Impact 3 Part 2: three new characters coming to the game wearing fashionable clothing
Welcome, Dreemseaker – we have what you want. The Honkai Impact 3 Part 2 release date, of course. Part 2 is about to massively expand the game and bring in content right across the board that both new and returning players can enjoy.

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 goes live on February 29, 2024, ushering in a brand new story, cast of characters, and areas to explore. You can pre-register right now to be first in the queue to play it. You can also win some excellent gifts like an ASUS ROG Ally, in-game bonuses, and a Vision Pro, simply by pre-registering. As this is a hefty update, we suggest you look at the best gaming phones, in case you need an upgrade.

This next era for Honkai Impact 3rd isn’t a separate game, but it’s almost big enough to be. You head to Mars, leaving Kiana’s story behind, where you meet fresh faces like Senadina of the Sea of Data, Coralie, and Erdos Helia, an A-rank Valkyrie.

Face off against enemies with new and refreshed combat mechanics on a completely different planet than before. You can now jump freely in the game, and make use of the new Astral Ring system in combat, which means you can set off different ultimate actions of characters at the same time.

You’re also now taking on the role of the Dreamseeker, Honkai Impact 3rd’s next main character. This character follows suit from Genshin and Honkai Star Rail in that they’re more of a silent, self-insert type character.

We’re very excited to jump in and see what’s going on, and we’re also intrigued by what this means for Hoyoverse’s other titles in the future. Could this be what we get after the Teyvat storyline wraps up in Genshin Impact and when the Trailblazer finishes, um, trailblazing in Honkai Star Rail? It seems likely and also a logical way to go without leaving anything behind or tacking on an extra story.

To prepare for this new interstellar journey, grab these Honkai Impact codes and take a look at our Honkai Impact tier list to see where each Valkyrie ranks.

