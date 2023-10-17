Honkai Impact codes October 2023

Line your wallet with crystals, mithril, asterite, costumes, coins, and much, much more with help from our Honkai Impact codes list.

A Honkai Impact character playing games
Honkai Impact 3rd

If you’re low on crystals, or just want to build up your savings, our Honkai Impact codes list is here to help. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back from time to time, as we update this list frequently with all of the latest goodies. We also remove any expired codes along the way as well.

Every new Honkai Impact code:

  • REBIRTH – 30 crystals, 2,888 asterite, and one SSS trial card option
  • VERSEELE – 9,999 coins, one starless rift, and one battlesuit trial card option

How do I redeem Honkai Impact codes?

Here’s how you redeem a Honkai Impact code.

  • Open Honkai Impact 3rd
  • From the main screen, press your player ID in the top-left corner of the screen
  • Hit account
  • Type or paste your code into the ‘enter redemption code’ box
  • Press ‘get’
  • Enjoy the free stuff!

Expired codes:

  • KIRANOW
  • SHIGURE
  • RHYTHMOFLIFE
  • KIARECTNOONH
  • STARDANCE
  • ASHKJHDU
  • AIDE0017
  • SUSANNAH
  • NEWCHAP
  • 7BNTWWJPJRGT
  • VAPTEF37K9XP
  • 5SPTFE372QHX
  • MKFINAL
  • VERKIANA
  • WA7SXW3PJQGK
  • PAPAFFJN29Y7
  • ICHLIEBEDICH
  • BRONYA321
  • TRUTH63
  • HAPPYHONKAIANNI
  • MEONHONKAIANNI
  • MEONHONKAIANNI2
  • 2TNBFZQZ59SB
  • AICHAN010
  • HYPRN62AI
  • TRUTH
  • MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL
  • NIGHTWALKERS
  • LISUSHANG
  • JHSGFDSVV
  • SUPERAI
  • TAIXUAN
  • 60AHDASFBLAFL
  • ARROWOFNOVAE
  • JKABCNFNL59LK
  • DREAMYEUPHONY
  • TRUELOVE
  • JKSSDNFNL58LK
  • REACHFORZENITH
  • SUMMERWIZVALKS
  • QB6BY964E34B
  • PAINTTHEWORLD
  • CTNTH8T52RXJ
  • APONIAV57
  • CTNTH8T52XR3
  • GOLDENAGE
  • GALACTICVOYAGE
  • STARGATERUNNER2022
  • HI3SPRING
  • LOVESTAN
  • HOLYBLADE
  • ARAHATO2022
  • PTNAHRBLKWKP
  • CUTECAT
  • PARDOFELIS1
  • CAN
  • FANDOMCARNIVAL
  • HONKAIONTIKTOK
  • HONKAISPRING
  • CBNSH9BMJW33
  • YTPTHQAL3WLB
  • TT6SH8A5JWXF
  • BRONYA123
  • TIANYUAN
  • BRONYA0019BC
  • TIMIDOICICLE
  • LYLESDGS
  • SWEETGIRL
  • GT7SGQSL3ECX
  • SILVERWING1
  • APHO2
  • BRONYANEX
  • 9B7AG9TM3FCK
  • BA7AH9A43WD7
  • PB6BY9BLKXCB
  • OUROBOROS
  • MT6TGQB4JFTT
  • ST7SG8ALJG87
  • QB6SHRSLJZQ3
  • MISSPINKELF
  • EAPTY8TL2ZRB
  • ELYSIA02
  • MOTHS10
What are Honkai Impact codes?

Honkai Impact codes give you in-game freebies such as crystals, costumes, and premium items that can’t be found elsewhere.

