Honkai Impact codes October 2023

Every new Honkai Impact code:
Every new Honkai Impact code:
- REBIRTH – 30 crystals, 2,888 asterite, and one SSS trial card option
- VERSEELE – 9,999 coins, one starless rift, and one battlesuit trial card option
How do I redeem Honkai Impact codes?
Here’s how you redeem a Honkai Impact code.
- Open Honkai Impact 3rd
- From the main screen, press your player ID in the top-left corner of the screen
- Hit account
- Type or paste your code into the ‘enter redemption code’ box
- Press ‘get’
- Enjoy the free stuff!
Expired codes:
- KIRANOW
- SHIGURE
- RHYTHMOFLIFE
- KIARECTNOONH
- STARDANCE
- ASHKJHDU
- AIDE0017
- SUSANNAH
- NEWCHAP
- 7BNTWWJPJRGT
- VAPTEF37K9XP
- 5SPTFE372QHX
- MKFINAL
- VERKIANA
- WA7SXW3PJQGK
- PAPAFFJN29Y7
- ICHLIEBEDICH
- BRONYA321
- TRUTH63
- HAPPYHONKAIANNI
- MEONHONKAIANNI
- MEONHONKAIANNI2
- 2TNBFZQZ59SB
- AICHAN010
- HYPRN62AI
- TRUTH
- MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL
- NIGHTWALKERS
- LISUSHANG
- JHSGFDSVV
- SUPERAI
- TAIXUAN
- 60AHDASFBLAFL
- ARROWOFNOVAE
- JKABCNFNL59LK
- DREAMYEUPHONY
- TRUELOVE
- JKSSDNFNL58LK
- REACHFORZENITH
- SUMMERWIZVALKS
- QB6BY964E34B
- PAINTTHEWORLD
- CTNTH8T52RXJ
- APONIAV57
- CTNTH8T52XR3
- GOLDENAGE
- GALACTICVOYAGE
- STARGATERUNNER2022
- HI3SPRING
- LOVESTAN
- HOLYBLADE
- ARAHATO2022
- PTNAHRBLKWKP
- CUTECAT
- PARDOFELIS1
- CAN
- FANDOMCARNIVAL
- HONKAIONTIKTOK
- HONKAISPRING
- CBNSH9BMJW33
- YTPTHQAL3WLB
- TT6SH8A5JWXF
- BRONYA123
- TIANYUAN
- BRONYA0019BC
- TIMIDOICICLE
- LYLESDGS
- SWEETGIRL
- GT7SGQSL3ECX
- SILVERWING1
- APHO2
- BRONYANEX
- 9B7AG9TM3FCK
- BA7AH9A43WD7
- PB6BY9BLKXCB
- OUROBOROS
- MT6TGQB4JFTT
- ST7SG8ALJG87
- QB6SHRSLJZQ3
- MISSPINKELF
- EAPTY8TL2ZRB
- ELYSIA02
- MOTHS10
What are Honkai Impact codes?
Honkai Impact codes give you in-game freebies such as crystals, costumes, and premium items that can’t be found elsewhere.
