Honkai Impact codes October 2023

If you’re low on crystals, or just want to build up your savings, our Honkai Impact codes list is here to help. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back from time to time, as we update this list frequently with all of the latest goodies. We also remove any expired codes along the way as well.

For those of you who are after even more goodies, we recommend you take a peep at our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and AFK Arena codes lists. For more Honkai content, you can also peruse our Honkai Star Rail characters, Honkai Star Rail release date, and Honkai Star rail tier list guides.

Every new Honkai Impact code:

REBIRTH – 30 crystals, 2,888 asterite, and one SSS trial card option

– 30 crystals, 2,888 asterite, and one SSS trial card option VERSEELE – 9,999 coins, one starless rift, and one battlesuit trial card option

How do I redeem Honkai Impact codes?

Here’s how you redeem a Honkai Impact code.

Open Honkai Impact 3rd

From the main screen, press your player ID in the top-left corner of the screen

Hit account

Type or paste your code into the ‘enter redemption code’ box

Press ‘get’

Enjoy the free stuff!

Expired codes:

KIRANOW

SHIGURE

RHYTHMOFLIFE

KIARECTNOONH

STARDANCE

ASHKJHDU

AIDE0017

SUSANNAH

NEWCHAP

7BNTWWJPJRGT

VAPTEF37K9XP

5SPTFE372QHX

MKFINAL

VERKIANA

WA7SXW3PJQGK

PAPAFFJN29Y7

ICHLIEBEDICH

BRONYA321

TRUTH63

HAPPYHONKAIANNI

MEONHONKAIANNI

MEONHONKAIANNI2

2TNBFZQZ59SB

AICHAN010

HYPRN62AI

TRUTH

MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL

NIGHTWALKERS

LISUSHANG

JHSGFDSVV

SUPERAI

TAIXUAN

60AHDASFBLAFL

ARROWOFNOVAE

JKABCNFNL59LK

DREAMYEUPHONY

TRUELOVE

JKSSDNFNL58LK

REACHFORZENITH

SUMMERWIZVALKS

QB6BY964E34B

PAINTTHEWORLD

CTNTH8T52RXJ

APONIAV57

CTNTH8T52XR3

GOLDENAGE

GALACTICVOYAGE

STARGATERUNNER2022

HI3SPRING

LOVESTAN

HOLYBLADE

ARAHATO2022

PTNAHRBLKWKP

CUTECAT

PARDOFELIS1

CAN

FANDOMCARNIVAL

HONKAIONTIKTOK

HONKAISPRING

CBNSH9BMJW33

YTPTHQAL3WLB

TT6SH8A5JWXF

BRONYA123

TIANYUAN

BRONYA0019BC

TIMIDOICICLE

LYLESDGS

SWEETGIRL

GT7SGQSL3ECX

SILVERWING1

APHO2

BRONYANEX

9B7AG9TM3FCK

BA7AH9A43WD7

PB6BY9BLKXCB

OUROBOROS

MT6TGQB4JFTT

ST7SG8ALJG87

QB6SHRSLJZQ3

MISSPINKELF

EAPTY8TL2ZRB

ELYSIA02

MOTHS10

What are Honkai Impact codes?

Honkai Impact codes give you in-game freebies such as crystals, costumes, and premium items that can’t be found elsewhere.

Looking for a new gacha game? Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail characters

When you need something new to play, go ahead and browse our list full of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.