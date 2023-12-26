Honor Magic 6 series set to launch soon with new Android skin

The new flagship lineup from Honor has a launch date, and it’s very, very soon. From January 10, the company is set to start its two-day launch for the Magic 6 series, its flagship lineup of phones, bringing with it the latest iteration of Magic OS.

The company released a poster for next year’s launch (via Gizmochina), revealing the dates and the release schedule. We’re likely to see the Magic 6, the Magic 6 Pro, and the recently teased Magic Porsche design partnership. The phones also look set to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphone launch, too, which is very exciting for any mobile gamers out there. Could the Magic 6 Series make it onto our list of the best gaming phones?

Other information beyond the chipset and variants in the Magic 6 series are a bit thin on the ground. Sparrowsnews recently shared a Weibo image of the Magic 6, showing a phone that looks incredibly similar to its predecessor, with a circular camera bump in the center at the top of the back of the phone.

From this photo, we can see the three-camera setup and shiny black finish. We’d assume that the cameras are a standard wide camera as the main star, supported by an ultrawide and a telephoto. But that’s just a hunch. It still has 100x in the center of this camera bump too, so it should have some nifty zoom functionality.

Beyond the launch date, however, we can't confirm anything, so we just have to wait for the Honor Magic 6 series' launch to see.