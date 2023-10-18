Are you looking for a list of the best Sony phones? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Buying a brand-new mobile is a big decision, especially when there are so many different devices to choose from at a range of price points. So we’re here to help you with the best options for gaming, taking pictures, or saving some coin.

We’ve spent plenty of time with some of the best smartphones out there, so we’re confident that you’ll find a new device from our list that fits your needs perfectly. Whether you need something that helps you take photos of the moon or something with great battery life so you can grind for materials in Genshin Impact for hours, we’ve got you.

These are the best Sony phones in 2023:

1. Sony Xperia 1 V

The best Sony phone overall.

Sony Xperia 1 V specs:

Display 120Hz 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED (3840×1644) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256-512GB

Pros:

Great battery life

Fantastic camera

Lovely textured design

MicroSD slot

Headphone jack

Cons:

High cost

No fast charging

Pictures and video in low light could be better

Our champion of the list, and the best overall Sony phone in 2023, is the Sony Xperia 1 V. This flagship device takes inspiration from some of the company’s incredible cameras and uses them to make a smartphone capable of taking fantastic shots in the right lighting. It’s got a pretty elegant design, too, helping it to further stand out from the crowd.

Combining a dazzling 6.5” 120Hz 4K HDR OLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery offers you hours of quality streaming and gaming without having to worry about lowering the brightness or racing for a charger. However, it is worth mentioning that one of the caveats here is a slightly slow rate of charging, so be prepared to plug it in before you go to bed each night.

This handset is available in three colors – black, green, and silver – and supports the latest Android 14 software. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to go any further than that, but we’re not expecting Android 15 for quite some time yet.

The downside here is the bordering-on extortionate pricing, especially when you can pick up something slightly more impressive like the Samsung S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same region. Still, if you’re set on owning a Sony, there aren’t any better than this.

2. Sony Xperia 5 V

The latest Sony phone.

Sony Xperia 5 V specs:

Display 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED (1080 x 2520) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros:

Excellent battery life

Pro camera system

Cons:

Chunky design

Average display

One of the best things about Sony phones is the reliable cameras, and the Xperia 5 V continues this tradition with some style. Combining excellent software features and hardware, this handset is capable of competing with some of the more famous smartphones – I’m looking at you, Google Pixel – in snapping images worthy of uploading to social media

Coming in at around $1000, it’s also better value than some of the most serious snappers the company offers. Combine this with its excellent battery life and up-to-date processor and it seems like a win-win. Though there are a couple of drawbacks.

At the cost of around $1000, you’re not just getting great snaps, but also reliable battery life, another factor Sony is well known for in smartphone circles. Still, there are caveats.

The design of the phone is a little underwhelming, even from a company hardly known for knocking it out of the park in that department. The display is even more disappointing, especially when compared with other phones in this price range – hello again, Google Pixel. Still, if you want the latest Sony tech, it’s by no means an awful device.

3. Sony 10 IV

The best budget Sony phone.

Sony 10 IV specs:

Display 60Hz 6-inch OLED (1080×2520) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

Pros:

Excellent cost

Great battery life

Wonderful camera

Headphone jack and MicroSD slot

Cons:

Poor speakers

Very slow to charge

Average overall performance

If you don’t have all the money in the world to spend on a new device, our pick for the best budget Sony phone is the Sony 10 IV. The 10 V is newer, but considering that the device has little over its predecessor, we’re opting for this one for the time being.

Arriving with a 5,000 mAh battery, this is a budget phone that lasts much longer than many at the same price point, capable of going for up to 48 hours if you’re not using it for more than the essentials. However, it’s not the quickest in the charging department, so it’s always worth taking charging equipment with you if you opt to use this phone on your travels.

All-in-all, the 10 V offers a solid battery and bright OLED screen at an impressive price point, with colorway options including black, white, green, and lavender. Still, there are caveats, and if you’re looking for something with super-fast charging or an impressive set of cameras, you may need to think about looking elsewhere or holding off until you’ve got a higher budget.

4. Sony Xperia Pro-I

The Sony phone with the best camera.

Sony Xperia Pro-I specs:

Display 120Hz 6.5-inch OLED (1644×3840) Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 12GB Storage 512GB

Pros:

Wonderful, versatile camera

Solid battery life

Cons:

Very expensive

Camera isn’t beginner-friendly

If you’re looking for a Sony phone with the best camera, look no further than the Xperia Pro-I. However, with its professional-grade camera, you do need a little bit of photography knowledge to make sure this phone hits its full potential. With a telephoto lens and the choice between f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures on the main camera, it feels more like a camera with a phone attached to it than anything else.

But how long can you use this device out in the wild without needing a charge? Well, it houses a 4500 mAh battery, which isn’t quite as good as the 10 IV and the 1 V, but can still give you about six to seven hours of screen time each day. This will, of course, go down much quicker if you’re snapping a lot of images.

Finally, this phone has a beautiful 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so your pictures will really pop, and any games are going to look great. It only comes in Frosted Black, but does look very sleek in this colorway.

5. Sony 10 V

The Sony phone with the best battery life.

Sony 10 V specs:

Display 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED (2520×1080) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G RAM 6-8GB Storage 128GB

Pros:

Wonderful battery life

Headphone jack

MicroSD slot

Cons:

Camera not anything to write home about

Older chipset

If all you need from your mobile device is a battery that lasts for many hours, then the Sony 10 V is the phone for you. With a 5000 mAH battery, just like our pick for the best overall Sony phone, the 10 V gives you almost 30 hours of light browsing time and about 16 hours of video streaming and gaming time.

Despite having a triple camera on the back, it isn’t much to write home about but definitely does the trick if all you want is to take pictures of your pet or the occasional selfie. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate which obviously isn’t as good as the industry leaders with their 120Hz.

As for aesthetics, you can pick up the 10 V in black, white, sage green, and lavender. It’s got a 6.1-inch screen and weighs just 159g so it’s pretty sleek and fits nicely in even the tightest pockets.

6. Sony Xperia 5 IV

The Sony phone with the best display.

Sony Xperia 5 IV specs:

Display 120Hz 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2520) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 128-256GB Storage 8GB

Pros:

Vibrant display

Quality design

Long-lasting battery

Cons:

Now slightly outdated

Middling cameras

No zoom

If you’re looking for a Sony phone with a dazzling display, the Xperia 5 IV is exactly that. Despite being a little older than some of the other devices on this list, you would hardly be able to tell when watching videos, video-calling your friends, or playing some games. It’s crystal clear, better even than the same generation of iPhone or Google Pixel device.

Better still is the battery life, with this device capable of lasting up to two days without charge if you’re not using it for anything too demanding. If you are, though, you can soon get it back to 100% with a full charge requiring just under two hours if you’re using all the official equipment. Throw in wireless charging, and you’ve got a device that is rarely going to run flat.

There is a caveat though in that the cameras here just aren’t up to much. Worse still, there are plenty of reports suggesting that using the camera can lead to some issues with overheating, and considering you have to hold the device to take pictures, you can imagine how troublesome that can become.

How we chose the best Sony phones

One of the first things we looked at when choosing the best Sony phones is battery capacity and fast charging, as well as a good chipset, memory capacity, and RAM, to ensure you the smoothest performance for your budget. Then there’s the cost, and how well each device stands up against its competitors in the same price bracket.

When deciding, we also take a camera’s lenses and the quality of the pictures it takes into account. There’s also the display, which is of pivotal importance to a gaming site like ours. After all, who wants to play Honkai Star Rail if those battle animations aren’t practically popping out of the screen?

Those are the main points that help us decide which phones to recommend, but if you just want a cute little pink device or prioritize certain features over others, there’s no right or wrong answer. Pick the phone you like best! Beyond that, if you’re curious about how we decide which phones get the top marks, be sure to check out our how we test breakdown.

Not sold on Sony? You should probably go and check out our lists of the best Xiaomi phones, the best Motorola phones, and even the best 5G phones. Then, if you’re on a shopping spree, go and read our list of the best portable gaming consoles for more recommendations.