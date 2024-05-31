We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Embark on an open-world dress-up adventure in Infinity Nikki

Get ready for Infinity Nikki, a dress-up-themed open-world adventure featuring Nikki and Momo in a new instalment to the fashion-forward franchise.

Infinity Nikki release date - Nikki wearing a pink dress standing next to a cat
Infinity Nikki 

The next installment in the fashion-forward series is nearly here and we’re waiting for the Infinity Nikki release date. Now confirmed to come to mobile, Nikki’s upcoming adventure brings together dress-up minigames and an open-world setting.

Papergames announced Infinity Nikki back in 2022, as a continuation of the franchise including Shining Nikki, Miracle Nikki, and Nikki UP2U World Traveller. Like previous games, Nikki will be joined by her sidekick cat, Momo in her biggest adventure yet.

Infinity Nikki takes place in Miraland, a fantasy world filled with stunning environments and plenty of puzzles to keep us busy. You can swap outfits to make use of different powers and solve each puzzle. They can also help as you roam the world by shrinking out, allowing you to float, or letting you ride Momo.

Is there an Infinity Nikki trailer?

There’s a brand new trailer to celebrate this update, check it out below.

When’s the Infinity Nikki release date?

We don’t have an exact release date yet, but Infinity Nikki goes into playtesting later this year on PlayStation 5, with a release confirmed for iOS, Android, and PC as well. You can pre-register for information about the game on the official site, here.

If you’re eager to step into Nikki’s dolly-shoes and petticoat in a wide, open world, you’ll have to wait. Luckily, there are plenty of mobile dress up games to keep you busy, including other titles featuring Nikki herself.

