We’re still way out from the iPhone 16 launch in September, but the rumor mill is already churning about the iPhone 17 lineup, which we expect to launch in September 2025. While we’re anticipating the iPhone 16-series to be an iterative update, as is often the case with Apple, the 17-series could bring with it much bigger changes.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst, Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac) the iPhone 17-series will have a new Slim model in place of the Plus. This new model will have a 6.6-inch display, making it slightly smaller than Apple‘s current iPhone 15 Plus, which has a 6.7-inch display. The change in approach could make the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus the last of its kind.

Elsewhere, the report says we can expect a “more complex” aluminum design on the iPhone 17, 17 Slim, and 17 Pro, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max still gets a titanium frame. The Dynamic Island will also be narrower on the Pro Max, the other models get the classic pill-shaped treatment.

The fresh information points to a new technology referred to as “metalens” that makes the changes to the Dynamic Island possible. We’re not sure exactly what this means just yet, but presumably, it’ll somehow combine the proximity sensor and selfie camera to create a smaller cutout.

In terms of the specs, Pu reports that the iPhone 17 and 17 Slim are likely to feature 8GB of RAM, along with an A18 or A19 chip. The Pro and Pro Max, meanwhile, could have 12GB of RAM and an A19 Pro chip. Apparently, the selfie cameras will double in resolution across the board, and we’ll see 24MP snappers on all models.

Of course, when we’re talking this far in the future, you should take the news with a heap of salt, but there’s at least some credibility to the rumor. DSSC analyst Ross Young has also mentioned a Slim model, and he has a pretty solid track record for Apple rumors. Whatever the case may be, you’ll be waiting a while, so why not check out our guide to the best iPhones for gaming in the meantime?