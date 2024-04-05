We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Banish boredom for good with Jackbox Party’s Decade Bundle

Jackbox Party now has a gigantic pack of games available on Nintendo Switch for you to play with friends, family, and foes.

Jackbox Decade Bundle - three characters on a sofa holding phones
You know it, I know it, even your grandma knows it – Jackbox party games are excellent and a great time for friends and family. Now, you can get the Jackbox Party Decade Bundle on Nintendo Switch including plenty of the brand’s games to play.

The Decade Bundle – as the name suggests – brings together games from the last ten years of the Jackbox series, and offers a whopping 50 games in one handy bundle.

All the best games are in there including Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party (a personal favorite), and Tee K.O. (another personal favorite). If you’re a fan of Monster Seeking Monster, Job Job, or Role Models, there are games in here for you too.

The bundle costs $199.99, which may seem a lot, but it’s actually a whole 29% less than the retail price of all the separate games together, technically saving a cool $80.

The good news is that you don’t need to have multiple copies of this multiplayer game if you want to play with your friends and family. If one of you owns it, other people can get involved on their phones. Easy peasy.

