You know it, I know it, even your grandma knows it – Jackbox party games are excellent and a great time for friends and family. Now, you can get the Jackbox Party Decade Bundle on Nintendo Switch including plenty of the brand’s games to play.

The Decade Bundle – as the name suggests – brings together games from the last ten years of the Jackbox series, and offers a whopping 50 games in one handy bundle.

All the best games are in there including Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party (a personal favorite), and Tee K.O. (another personal favorite). If you’re a fan of Monster Seeking Monster, Job Job, or Role Models, there are games in here for you too.

The bundle costs $199.99, which may seem a lot, but it’s actually a whole 29% less than the retail price of all the separate games together, technically saving a cool $80.

The good news is that you don’t need to have multiple copies of this multiplayer game if you want to play with your friends and family. If one of you owns it, other people can get involved on their phones. Easy peasy.

We had the chance to sit down and speak to the Jackbox team about their games last year and suggest you give it a read. Also, here are the best party games you can play on mobile for some more fun.