Want to know about the Lego Ninjago characters in the video game? Well, read on! One of the many successes Lego has had is Ninjago. Introduced in 2011, there’s been a Lego Ninjago TV show, movie, and game. So, as you can imagine, there’s a heck of a lot of characters. Really, Lego games have exploded in the last decade or so. The mid-noughties Star Wars games kicked it all off, and since then we’ve seen an endless stream of intellectual properties molded into the blocky shapes that Lego is known for.

Now, let’s get into our list of all the Lego Ninjago characters.

Lloyd Garmadon

As the leader of the Secret Ninja Force, Lloyd has a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Still, he shrugs it off with aplomb, leading his team with compassion. He has lots of different outfits to choose from. You can get him masked or unmasked, in his high school outfit, in his classic get-up, with a hoodie, or even in his Kendo look. The final character unlock is Lloyd in the Gold Ninja skin.

Kai

Kai is a fire ninja trained by Master Wu and is also Nya’s brother. Just like all the others, you can get Kai unmasked or masked, put him in his high school outfit, or just keep it classic. However, he also has a training outfit to stand out from the crowd.

Nya

Nya is Kai’s sister, and the last elemental master around. She has lots of different outfits too, with a masked or unmasked option, a high school outfit, a classic look, as well as her ceremonial robes.

Jay Walker

Another member of the Secret Ninja Force, Jay is an orphan, a master of electricity, and also happens to fancy Nya, which is cute. He has the same outfit options as the others, with a classic look, a masked or unmasked look, and a high school outfit.

Cole

As with everyone above, Cole is a member of the Secret Ninja Force. He’s an earth ninja with a penchant for the more sarcastic turns of phrase. He has the same outfit choices as his fellow ninjas: classic, masked, unmasked, or high school.

Zane

The ice ninja of the Secret Ninja Force, Zane wields a bow and arrow. Yep, you guessed it: he can be masked or unmasked, or have a classic or high school outfit.

Master Wu

Master Wu trained all the other ninjas above. He’s Lord Garmadon’s brother and Lloyd’s uncle. He wields a staff and wears a big hat. He’s so skillful he can use fire, earth, ice, lightning, and water elements.

Other Lego Ninjago characters

These are the other Lego Ninjago characters you can expect to come across on your journey.

Lord Garmadon

Lady Iron Dragon

Garma mecha man

Green ninja mech dragon

Koko

Ed

Edna

Hot dog man

N-POP girl

Rocker

Sushi Chef

Shark army general #1

General #1

Shark army thug

Angler goon

Crusty

Fishbowl

Great white shark

Hammerhead

Octopus

Pufferfish thug

IT bat nerd

Shark army brute

Pythor

Acidicus

Lasha

Lizaru

Fang Suei

Fangtom

Snappa

Skales

Slithraa

Skalidor

Sensei Yang

Morro

Bansha

Soul archer

General Cryptor

P.I.X.A.L

Master Chen

Griffin Turner

Karlof

Ash

Bolobo

Chamille

Gravis

Neuro

Paleman

Shade

Skylor

Tox

Nadakhan

Cyren

Flintlocke

Acronix

Krux

Master of Lightning

Maya

Ray

Samurai X

Ronin

Dareth

Postman

General Kozu

Stone Warrior

Mr. Liu

That's all the Lego Ninjago characters you can play as in the game.