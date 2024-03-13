The Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet is coming to Europe and Asia

The Lenovo Legion Tab launch could get any mobile gamer excited, with a super-sized high refresh rate screen and gaming-focused features.

Lenovo has announced that its gaming tablet, the Legion Tab, is launching in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia. Following a release in China last year, the Lenovo Legion Tab launch is on for an unconfirmed date in March.

Leading the announcement is the news that its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset powering everything, which, while mighty powerful, isn’t exactly cutting edge – that’s the same chip as in the Asus ROG 6, a phone that’s almost two years old. And considering you’ll have to part ways with €599 (around $650), that might be a bit of a big ask. It’s an interesting addition to the tablet market, especially considering the best iPads out there generally beat the Android competitors quite handily.

Still, we’ve not got our hands on the device at Pocket Tactics, and you can never judge from a spec sheet. Combine this chip with the mega 144Hz 8.8-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and expandable storage of up to 1TB on top of the base 256GB, and it looks like a neat little package. It only comes in one color – Storm Grey – and has a charging port on the long side with 45W fast charging, ideal for gaming.

There are more gaming-specific features, like passthrough charging and a vapor chamber for cooling, so it’s basically just a supersized gaming phone. Now, it’s not clear what version of Android the tablet runs – 12 or 13 – but it’s still Android. So, unless you’ve got some tech nous, you’ll only be playing Android-compatible games. A Steam Deck or ROG Ally competitor, this is not.

Now that the Lenovo Legion Tab launch is official, we’re hoping to get hands-on as soon as possible and bring you our take. For more big-screen tips, check out the best VPN for iPad. We’ve also got the best iPad games and the best portable gaming consoles for all you on-the-go game-likers.

