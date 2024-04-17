Get whisker-ed away in upcoming Switch game Little Kitty, Big City

The Nintendo Indie Showcase of April 17 showed off some truly exciting gems, especially for cat-lovers like us – though one tantalising, tail-swishing title truly caught our attention, and that is Little Kitty, Big City.

In this adorable adventure game, you take to the toe-beans of a sweet little kitty lost in a big ol’ city, and you desperately need to find your way home – well, eventually. The city is big and bustling with life, full of quirky characters to befriend, curiosities to uncover, havoc to wreak, and many challenges to face, including chasing down any cat’s biggest enemy – your own tail.

The teaser showcases some of the delightful situations you find your little kitty self in. Whether you’re scrambling up vines, collecting shiny things, or trying on new hats, the fun never seems to end. And, after catching a glimpse, we simply can’t wait to dive in, paws-first. You know what they say after all – curiosity never hurt anyone, especially not a cat!

When is the Little Kitty, Big City release date?

During April’s Nintendo Indie Showcase, developer Double Dagger Studio confirmed that Little Kitty, Big City is slated to pounce onto Nintendo Switch on May 9, 2024. You can wishlist the game on Steam or Switch, and keep an eye on the official website, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

Is there a Little Kitty, Big City trailer?

There sure is – you can check out the utterly adorable Little Kitty, Big City teaser trailer above to get a peek at all the shenanigans that await.

That’s all we’ve got on the Little Kitty, Big City release date for now. Quite frankly, we can’t wait for this one. If you’re feeling the same, be sure to check out our list of the best cat games on Switch and mobile (including a selection of games for cats, approved by our very own little kitty, Xiao).