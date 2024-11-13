Loco Motive from Chucklefish brings point-and-click comedy to the Switch

Three years since its initial announcement, we finally have a concrete Loco Motive release date for the Nintendo Switch. This new murder mystery game comes from Chucklefish, the publishers behind other amazing titles like Stardew Valley and Wildfrost.

In Loco Motive, you have the critical task of uncovering a thrilling mystery and must solve satisfying point-and-click puzzles along the way to prove your innocence. The gorgeous murder mystery train game features a charming pixelated art style much like other Chucklefish games, which works brilliantly with the comedic tone of this exciting escapade.

Take control of three characters, each out to prove their innocence and find the real murderer stowed somewhere aboard the train. It looks like Murder On The Orient Express with a dash of Knives Out’s humor, with a full voice cast to boot. Creative Director and Co-Founder of Robust Games Adam Riches says, “We’re thrilled to get Loco Motive into the hands of players! From the humble origins of a simple game jam to a fully-fledged adventure in its own right, the last few years have been a whirlwind.”

When is the Loco Motive release date?

Loco Motive releases on the Nintendo Switch and PC on November 21, 2024. We can’t wait to jump aboard and solve the mystery for ourselves.

