Mario vs. Donkey Kong release date and trailer

Well, this isn’t one we expected, but if you’re a puzzle fan you might go bananas for this new entry in Nintendo’s long-standing series. Nintendo revealed the Mario vs. Donkey release date, and the ape is set to terrorize Mario with some platforming puzzles very soon. It could be a new entry in our list of the best Switch puzzle games.

We don’t know a whole lot about Mario vs. Donkey Kong as of yet, but the reveal trailer does show us Mario careening around several puzzles, climbing ladders, and just generally trying to best Donkey Kong and reach the sultry simian to teach him a lesson. Hopefully, we learn more soon, but luckily the release date isn’t far away either.

When is the Mario vs. Donkey Kong release date?

The Mario vs. Donkey release date is February 16, 2024. We’re ready to go bananas with the man in red for this new puzzle game in the coming months.

Is there a Mario vs. Donkey Kong trailer?

You bet there is, you can get a glimpse of Mario vs. Donkey Kong with the reveal trailer below. It shows Donkey Kong attempting to stop Mario in his tracks while the mustachioed plumber completes pizzles and tries to get back the toys DK has stolen.

Alright, Mario maniacs, that’s all we have for the Mario vs. Donkey Kong release date for now. However, if you can’t get enough of that mustachioed hunk, check out our guide to the best Mario games next.