Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a slow and simple experience

Nintendo’s long-running, endlessly beloved Mario franchise is quite possibly healthier than it’s ever been. Off the back of the staggeringly superb 3D Odyssey and classic side-scroller Wonder (not to mention a multi-billion success of a blockbuster), it seems to relish in proving its versatility, putting one confident foot in front of the other, relentlessly progressing forward with hit after hit. So what’s next for the happy, semi-Italian plumber? Mario vs. Donkey Kong: a remake of a game of the same name for the Game Boy Advance, now adapted for the Nintendo Switch.

Originating as a puzzle platformer released by Nintendo two decades ago, 2004’s Mario vs. Donkey Kong was a nod to the complex, intertwining relationship between Mario and the villainous ape. The game’s narrative centered on Donkey Kong’s decision to kidnap Mini-Mario toys from the Mario Toy Company, and Mario’s subsequent quest to save them from DK’s hairy clutches. Unlike other Mario games, the gameplay was decidedly slower, and instead of sprinting, leaping, and shooting flaming balls of fury, Mario progressed through levels by solving puzzles, activating switches, finding keys, and unlocking doors to rescue the Mini-Marios.

Sounds fun, right? Clearly, Nintendo agreed, and the remake of this forgotten gem launches on Switch on February 16, 2024. So should fans of the older game be clamoring to purchase this new release? What about newer fans? Can it keep up the hot-streak and break into our list of the best Nintendo Switch games? Thankfully, as Pocket Tactics was fortunate enough to receive early access to the game, we have the answers.

First of all, if you love the original, the new Mario vs Donkey Kong will undoubtedly give you at least some level of enjoyment (probably – but not exclusively – based on nostalgia). Everything feels extremely recognizable as levels are rerendered in fresh-but-familiar aesthetics. It’s all very neat and well executed, fitting in with the sound design, voice work, and music which all sounds exactly how you’d expect it to. This feels like an older Mario game, but looks like a new one.

But a lot of potential players won’t have played the original game, or maybe even ever heard of it. Forgetting the comparisons and nostalgia, how does the new Mario vs Donkey Kong stand on its own two feet?

Admittedly (and especially coming off the back of the wondrous Wonder) it’s a serious change of pace, shifting down several gears, and then some more. In itself, that’s not a bad thing. The gameplay here isn’t designed to be blitzed through at the fastest possible pace. Instead, loading into a level, the first thing you do is take stock of your surroundings. What levers are there to pull? What enemies can be picked up and thrown onto some spikes (or at each other)? What ropes or vines are there to swing from? Only by assessing all of this can you successfully complete a level, and save the Mini-Marios.

Like a Mario-style version of the side-scrolling Portal, you need to sit back with patience, and calmly traverse over and under obstacles. Mostly, the level design is intuitive enough that it won’t require too much brain power, but you’ll be punished if you try to rush… until you need to rush. With a ticking clock timer on each level (normally of two minutes) the game will suddenly tell you to hurry up in the last 30 seconds as the music ramps up. These are the only real instances where you might feel an adrenaline spike, and if you play on casual mode you can ignore the timer altogether, and become tougher against enemies (for kids getting a handle of the game, this might be a good starting point).

These levels are set across a nice variety of simple, endearing worlds as Mario continues his pursuit of Donkey Kong. There are often lots of similarities between the levels – and very few stand out in the memory – but as a whole, Mario vs Donkey Kong is engaging enough to keep you wanting to ‘just play one more level.’ The desire to get a ‘perfect’ score on each level – by collecting the kind-of-hidden boxes – is a reason to replay levels too, if you’re a completionist (like me).

Mario vs Donkey Kong is a casual and pleasant experience, in the end. While it might be hard to imagine a grandparent keeping up with the pace of a game like Wonder, Mario vs Donkey Kong is toned down enough to truly be enjoyed by anyone. It might not be as energetically rewarding as recent Mario games, but it’s successful as a remake and shows that in the modern day, Mario can, really, work in just about any genre. Bring on the Mario MOBA, I guess.

