Master Pirate codes – XP, stat resets, money, and more

If it’s a case of ‘yo ho, yo ho, it’s the pirate’s life for you’, you should probably head over to Roblox, a magical place that lets you sail the seven seas across thousands of titles, one of which is Master Pirate, a game that enables you to make the ocean your own, as you search for treasure and booty. Oh, and did we mention it takes a lot of influence from One Piece? This is yet another title that lets you experience what it’s like to be Luffy and the Straw Hats. Of course, to make the most out of this adventure, and get all the goodies you can, you might want to use our Master Pirate codes guide, which is full of in-game freebies such as experience boosts, money, stat resets, and treasure.

Master Pirate codes

Active codes:

10kLike – 1k beli

– 1k beli 8MVisit – stat reset

– stat reset 25kFavorites – 25 minutes 2x exp, 2x money, and 2x drops

– 25 minutes 2x exp, 2x money, and 2x drops LION_GAMER – ten rubies

– ten rubies KamoyKung – stat reset

– stat reset PeaKer_Gamer – one ruby

– one ruby GH0Ks – 500 beli

– 500 beli Blackkung – one ruby

– one ruby KINGNONKD – 2k beli and one ruby

– 2k beli and one ruby xdggjai – one beli, one ruby, and one hour of 2x money, 2x drops, and 2x EXP

– one beli, one ruby, and one hour of 2x money, 2x drops, and 2x EXP GameingTV – 500 beli

– 500 beli IceBarBer – one ruby

– one ruby AKUMATORI – 500 beli

– 500 beli Rohanny – one ruby

– one ruby MONOACK – one ruby

– one ruby YOUNO – stat reset

– stat reset Dinoz_Ch – stat reset

– stat reset NomJeut – stat reset

Expired codes:

FIXEDLOADINGSCREEN

PARTYWORKING50%

FIXBUGBYNOMJEUT

9kLike

5MVisit

20kFavorites

BigRemake

6kLike

3MVisit

16kFavorites

AekZaJunior

SkyHeart

BigUPD

Xou

2klike

SEA_FOUR

PeaKer_Gamer

MONOACK

TONMAI_STUDIO

NOOPER

UPD1

JaiJai

1klikes

2klikes

KINGNONKD

Dinoz_Ch

MAOKUMA

SnipezService

GaiGuy

TkzTonkarz

WeeraphatLuk Yum

ThxForPopPular

I_MOODz

What are Master Pirate codes?

Master Pirate codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Sinon Studio, who tends to release new ones for each milestone hit, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Master Pirate codes?

To redeem Master Pirate codes, follow these steps:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Master Pirate

Hit menu

Select settings

Enter your code in the available box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, all of the current Master Pirate codes. If you’re after more adventures across the seven seas, our best pirate games list is the place to be.