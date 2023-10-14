Master Pirate codes – XP, stat resets, money, and more

With our Master Pirate codes list, you'll be the most fearsome pirate that sails the seven seas in no time, as you get free money, XP boosts, and more

Master Pirate codes
If it’s a case of ‘yo ho, yo ho, it’s the pirate’s life for you’, you should probably head over to Roblox, a magical place that lets you sail the seven seas across thousands of titles, one of which is Master Pirate, a game that enables you to make the ocean your own, as you search for treasure and booty. Oh, and did we mention it takes a lot of influence from One Piece? This is yet another title that lets you experience what it’s like to be Luffy and the Straw Hats. Of course, to make the most out of this adventure, and get all the goodies you can, you might want to use our Master Pirate codes guide, which is full of in-game freebies such as experience boosts, money, stat resets, and treasure.

Master Pirate codes

Active codes:

  • 10kLike – 1k beli
  • 8MVisit – stat reset
  • 25kFavorites – 25 minutes 2x exp, 2x money, and 2x drops
  • LION_GAMER – ten rubies
  • KamoyKung – stat reset
  • PeaKer_Gamer – one ruby
  • GH0Ks – 500 beli
  • Blackkung – one ruby
  • KINGNONKD – 2k beli and one ruby
  • xdggjai – one beli, one ruby, and one hour of 2x money, 2x drops, and 2x EXP
  • GameingTV – 500 beli
  • IceBarBer – one ruby
  • AKUMATORI – 500 beli
  • Rohanny – one ruby
  • MONOACK – one ruby
  • YOUNO – stat reset
  • Dinoz_Ch – stat reset
  • NomJeut – stat reset

Expired codes:

  • FIXEDLOADINGSCREEN
  • PARTYWORKING50%
  • FIXBUGBYNOMJEUT
  • 9kLike
  • 5MVisit
  • 20kFavorites
  • BigRemake
  • 6kLike
  • 3MVisit
  • 16kFavorites
  • AekZaJunior
  • SkyHeart
  • BigUPD
  • Xou
  • 2klike
  • SEA_FOUR
  • PeaKer_Gamer
  • MONOACK
  • TONMAI_STUDIO
  • NOOPER
  • UPD1
  • JaiJai
  • 1klikes
  • 2klikes
  • KINGNONKD
  • Dinoz_Ch
  • MAOKUMA
  • SnipezService
  • GaiGuy
  • TkzTonkarz
  • WeeraphatLuk Yum
  • ThxForPopPular
  • I_MOODz

What are Master Pirate codes?

Master Pirate codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Sinon Studio, who tends to release new ones for each milestone hit, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Master Pirate codes?

To redeem Master Pirate codes, follow these steps:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Master Pirate
  • Hit menu
  • Select settings
  • Enter your code in the available box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, all of the current Master Pirate codes. If you’re after more adventures across the seven seas, our best pirate games list is the place to be.

