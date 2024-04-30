MediaTek has officially announced its latest flagship smartphone SoC, the MediTek Dimensity 9300+, with the big reveal coming on May 7, 2024. Previous rumors pointed to the chip debuting in Vivo’s upcoming X100S, but we didn’t hear about a release date. Perhaps that will be arriving on May 7, too.

The Dimensity 9300+ is essentially a supercharged version of the Dimensity 9300, which arrived alongside the Vivo X100 Pro at the end of last year. The CPU cores get bumped up to 3.4 GHz, from 3.2GHz, and the AI processing unit also gets a significant upgrade.

As for what these upgrades mean for performance, we don’t have to guess, because Vivo product manager, Boxiao Han, posted benchmarks and AI image editing samples on his Weibo page. The screenshots show the unreleased Vivo X100S scoring 2313 in single-core on Geekbench 6 and 7743 in multi-core. When I tested my Vivo X100 Pro I got 2125 and 7327, respectively. So it’s a pretty decent uplift in performance, and the Pro is already one of the highest-scoring smartphones around. With that in mind, both make for ideal candidates for our list of the best gaming phones.

The AI processing unit will supposedly give the phone a leg-up when it comes to generative AI editing, too. The images posted show the same scene in different seasons, with generative AI altering the background. According to the post, which we’ve machine-translated, the image with green leaves is the original.

It’s not a perfect composite, but it’s very impressive, especially if it’s all rendered on-device, as the post seems to claim. Rumors also suggest we’ll be seeing a flat display and flat-edged frame on the X100S, something that’s very rare to see on Vivo phones. More excitingly, though, Vivio is introducing an Ultra model to the lineup, presumably with even better camera specifications.

That’s all we know for now surrounding the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, but it sounds like we have plenty to look forward to in the next few weeks. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best 5G phones around, or keep your handset topped up with one of the best power banks.