In this day and age, we’re always on the go and our favorite devices aren’t always equipped to stay charged for as long as we need. The best power banks on the market to meet all of your portable power needs, and can charge phones, headsets, consoles, and more on the go. We’ve found the top power banks to charge your devices, including the latest from established brands like Belkin and Anker, and options if you’re exploring the world of MagSafe charging with ESR.

We tested the best portable chargers for a range of different scenarios, budgets, and devices. Power banks start at under $25 and can reach anywhere up to $200, but our first choice is around $30 – proving you don’t need to spend a fortune. The capacity of a power bank, measured in mAh (milliampere per hour), lets you know how much juice one bank has compared to another. The higher the mAh capacity, the longer its battery will last.

Whether you want to charge a gaming phone, your Nintendo Switch console, or one of the best portable gaming consoles, the best power banks in this guide support a wide range of devices. They’ll give you an extra burst so you never run out of power again.

Here are the best power banks in 2023:

1. Belkin Power Bank 20K

The best power bank for charging multiple devices at once.

Belkin Power Bank 20K specs:

Capacity 20,000mAh Ports One USB-C and two USB-A (input and output) Wireless charging? Yes

Pros:

Supports USB-C, USB-A, and wireless charging devices

Large capacity

Stylish design

Cons:

No fast charging

Doesn’t support laptop charging

If you’re anything like us, you’ll know the sheer distress of all of your devices running out of battery at once. That’s why a powerful charger like the Belkin Power Bank 20K can be a great resource. Whether you’re part of a family on a road trip or a group of friends tackling the city’s Pokémon Go raids, this power bank’s two USB-A ports and USB-C ports have got you covered. The Belkin 20K’s 20,000mAh capacity means you can comfortably charge up to three devices up to full at the same time.

The Belkin 20K also supports MagSafe wireless charging for a huge range of iPhones, iPads, and Samsung Galaxy products. Although there’s enough capacity to provide over 78 hours of battery life, you won’t get access to that power as quickly as some competitors as there’s no fast charging support.

Another downside is that despite the USB-C port, the Belkin 20K isn’t able to charge your USB-C MacBook or large devices. Despite these drawbacks, it’s a great option for the price and definitely worth considering, especially if you’re partial to pink electronics.

2. Anker 622 MagGo

The best wireless charging power bank.

Anker 622 MagGo specs:

Capacity 5,000mAh Ports One USB-C (input and output) Wireless charging? Yes

Pros:

Handy kickstand

Sleek design

Not too bulky

Cons:

Doesn’t support fast charging

Not guaranteed to charge to full

If you’ve got a MagSafe-compatible phone and you’re just looking for a little extra battery power throughout your day without fiddling about with wires, the Anker 622 MagGo is the power bank for you. This handy little thing simply snaps to the back of your phone and starts charging, fitting in practically any pocket. If you’re worried about style, Anker has got your back there too. The 622 MagGo comes in five colors (we’re partial to the Lilac Purple option) which is, well, four more than Apple offers for its magnetic battery pack.

The 5,000mAh capacity should in theory be able to charge your phone 1.5 to two times over, but wireless charging isn’t an exact science and often loses some of the power along the way. To guarantee a full charge, you’re better off using the 622 MagGo’s USB-C port and reserving the wireless functionality for top-up throughout the day. It’s also worth noting that you can’t simultaneously charge the power bank and your device either, which may be a deal breaker for you.

Overall, the Anker 622 MagGo is a handy little power bank, with added flair for those who care about it and a useful kickstand that supports the battery pack and your device at the same time, making it a good option for long business meetings or catching up with the family over FaceTime.

3. Anker PowerCore Slim

The best slimline power bank.

Anker PowerCore Slim specs:

Capacity 10,000mAh Ports One USB-A and one USB-C (input and output) Wireless charging? No

Pros:

High capacity in a small package

Fast charging capability

Cons:

No wireless charging

Only two ports

Power banks can be unnecessarily bulky and with pocket real estate at a premium, you need something that can slide in alongside your phone without weighing you down. The Anker PowerCore Slim is a great combination of slim design and powerful charging capacity. The USB-C output allows for fast charging and this particular power bank is one of the most compact 10,000mAh models on the market.

There are a couple of downsides – the PowerCore Slim isn’t equipped for MagSafe wireless charging and only has two ports, one of which is USB-A. While it might not be the best match for the best gaming iPhone, it’s a powerful and portable option for mode mid-range devices.

4. Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W

The best power bank for a Nintendo Switch or laptop.

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W specs:

Capacity 25,600mAh Ports One USB-C and two USB-A (input and output) Wireless charging? No

Pros:

Massive capacity

Can charge multiple devices at once

Cons:

Bulky

No wireless charging

Standard power banks made for smartphones aren’t made to charge your Nintendo Switch or your laptop, but sometimes you need access to that kind of power on the go. For example, what if you’re challenging all of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom shrines on a long-haul flight with no plug sockets in sight? Luckily for you, the Anker PowerCore III Elite is made specifically for charging high-power pieces of tech.

Not only that, but it can charge up to three devices simultaneously with its two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. The 25,600mAh capacity is huge but still falls under the standard safe flight limit, so you’re good to take it on your next international trip.

Of course, a power bank this beefy is also quite bulky and takes up a lot of valuable bag space. It’s probably not the best option for a day-to-day power bank, especially without any wireless charging options, but if you need a solid brick of power for a long trip, or your favorite cafe runs out of tables with plug sockets on a busy workday, the Anker PowerCore III Elite could be a lifesaver.

5. ESR Halolock Power Bank Wallet

A power bank that’s so much more.

ESR Halolock Power Bank Wallet specs:

Capacity 5,000mAh Ports One USB-C (input and output) Wireless charging? Yes

Pros:

Stylish design

Wireless charging

Multi-functional

Cons:

Only one port

Low capacity

Like the Anker 622 MagGo, the ESR Halolock Power Bank Wallet is a more affordable and stylish alternative to Apple’s MagSafe power bank. The ESR features a luxurious-looking vegan leather finish on its kickstand, which is also a card wallet big enough to fit your credit card and ID for a night out.

The ESR’s three-in-one design makes it a great companion for events, which we detailed in our ESR Halolock Power Bank Wallet review. Simultaneously store your essential cards, keep your phone topped up, and take group photos using the kickstand, all without needing to bring a bag out with you.

Again, as a low-capacity MagSafe power bank, you’re probably not guaranteed a full charge using the wireless mode. The USB-C port allows for fast wired charging if you’re willing to bring a cable with you, but otherwise, just remember that the ESR is more of a top-up power bank than a full revive for your device.

6. BioLite SolarPanel

The best solar-powered power bank.

BioLite SolarPanel specs:

Capacity 3,200 mAh Ports One USB-A (output) Wireless charging? No

Pros:

Great for remote camping trips

Super thin and portable

Cons:

Only one port

Dependant on good weather

Sometimes you find yourself in a situation where you really need to charge your phone but your standard power bank is out of charge. That’s where the BioLite PowerBank comes in. It’s a completely solar-powered power bank which is perfect for taking on camping trips and other outdoor activities.

Its wire-loop kickstand is great for finding the perfect sunny spot to expose the 5W solar panel to as much light as possible. You can hook it over your backpack on a hike, hang it from a tree, or prop it up on the floor of your campground. As useful as this little gadget is, it does only have one USB-A port so you’ll need to choose carefully which device is the most important to you.

7. Charmast Mini Power Bank

The best mini power bank.

Android:

iPhone:

Charmast Mini Power Bank specs:

Capacity 5,000 mAh Ports One USB-C (output and input) or one lightning (output) and one USBC (input) Wireless charging? No

Pros:

Compact

Affordable

Built-in USB output – no need for wires

Cons:

Limitations in compatible devices

Adds bulk to your phone

The Charmast Mini Power Bank is a great little option if you’re looking for a small but powerful boost of juice. It also has that added bonus of a built-in output port, meaning you can plug the power bank directly into your phone without the need for cables.

With a respectable 5,000 mAh battery capacity, it’s equipped with fast charging protocols, both when charging your phone and when you’re charging the bank itself. In fact, you can get this power bank up to full battery withing 1.5 hours if you’re using a 9V-2A quick charger. It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style – which is always a nice touch, isn’t it?

The Charmast Mini Power Bank comes in two different versions, with either a USB-C output compatible with Android phones including Samsung, Huawei, Pixel, Motorola, and more, or a lightning output, compatible with iPhone. This does limit you a little – if you and your pal are out together but one of you has an Android and the other has an iPhone, you won’t be able to share that juice. It can also make your phone feel a little bulky when attached to the bottom.

However, overall, it’s an affordable and neat little piece of kit, and as long as you ensure that your phone is compatible, it’s bound to meet all your needs while out and about.

How we chose the best power banks

There are a lot of different things to consider when choosing a power bank. We looked at a range of factors that affect your everyday life, such as price, portability, charging capacity, and charging efficiency. We also took a look at the fun things too, like colors and styles. Whoever said a power bank has to be boring?

Whether you’re after a brick of power that can handle it all, or a stylish magnetic charger to match your date night fit, we’ve aimed to provide something for everyone, that gets the job done and doesn’t break the bank. Find out more about product selection on our how we test page.

