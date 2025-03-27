Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date window and trailers

We finally have a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date window. The game was always going to be a tricky title for Nintendo to release. Announced in early 2017, ten years after Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was set to continue the story on the Nintendo Switch. Featuring a brand new development team led by Bandai Namco’s Japan and Singapore studios, there was a lot of excitement for this new game, even though Nintendo had only revealed a logo at this point.

As the years passed without any updates, Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo’s EPD general manager, confirmed two years later that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s development had restarted. Now, in 2025, we finally have a release date window, as well as a better idea of what sort of gameplay to expect from the latest installment in the Metroid Prime series.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date speculation

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has a release date window of 2025. Though development for the game restarted back in 2019, Retro Studios was not equipped to create a game as large as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Over recent years, Retro Studios has hired numerous AAA developers, ranging from Santa Monica Studio veterans to former Naughty Dog members.

Finally, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is almost upon us, and during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, we got a better look at the game, including its setting, Planet Viewros, as well as confirmation of the 2025 release date window. We still don’t have an exact date, but we’re hopeful it won’t be long until we find out more.

Is there a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer?

Yes, there are a couple of Metroid 4 Prime: Beyond trailers now. Nintendo revealed the first trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond along with the announcement back in 2017, though there isn’t much to see other than the logo, which has changed a lot since.

The second trailer comes from the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, and it actually shows off some of the gameplay from Beyond.

The latest trailer from the March 2025 Nintendo Direct introduces us to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s Planet Viewros. It’s a jungle planet with relics, some new aliens to battle, and plenty of wildlife. Samus also seems to be getting some psychic powers in the new game, introducing some new mechanics to the series, such as channelling the trajectory of her mind of her blaster beams with her mind.

And that’s all we know about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. If you want some more games to help time fly by, check out our picks for the best Switch games and the best mobile games.