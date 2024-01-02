The best micro SD card for Switch in 2024

Any parent may frantically Google “best micro SD card Switch” after buying a fresh new Nintendo Switch for a little one – not realizing that the console’s storage isn’t exactly overflowing. With between 32GB and 64GB available on the system, you’re gonna wanna upgrade.

The best micro SD card for Nintendo Switch helps cement it as one of the best portable gaming consoles. Without a micro SD card, having to uninstall and reinstall all your favourite games over and over can get frustrating – but when you have one in place, you can fill your console with the best Nintendo Switch games.

The best micro SD cards for Switch are:

1. Kingston 128GB microSDXC Canvas Go Plus

The best micro SD for Switch overall.

Kingston 128GB microSDXC Canvas Go Plus specs:

Storage space 128GB Read speed 170MB/s Bundled adapter Yes

Pros

Decent storage space

170MB/s read speed

Cons

Not specifically optimized for Switch

If you really want the best of the best, you can get up to 170mb/s read and 90mb/s write speed with this one. That is wildly fast, and if anything, comes close to being overkill. Still, you’re the one that asked for the best, not me. And this is a great way to go – admittedly, you could go even further, but this is the most powerful option that will be within the parameters of those needed by the average Switch owner.

If you do want to use it for anything beyond Nintendo Switch, you’ll be pleased to hear that it is quite broadly compatible with most platforms, and comes with an adapter if you want to put it into any older devices too. It’s not just the best micro SD for Switch, but one of the best overall too.

2. SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

A solid all-rounder.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC specs:

Storage space 128GB Read speed 140MB/s Bundled adapter Yes

Pros

Lots of storage space

Decent read times

Cons

Not specifically optimized for Switch

The standard SanDisk microSD cards are a classic and more than good enough for your Switch. While they may not be the absolute best microSD cards for Switch, they’re within the recommended speeds from Nintendo. I’ve had a 512GB one in my console since day one, and I haven’t had a single issue.

This model is available in multiple sizes, but we recommend the 128GB for most Switch owners. It’s big enough to contain most libraries, and it’s not too expensive either. You might think about going for a specially optimized Switch SanDisk micro SD card, which has its own benefits (detailed below), but you don’t get an adapter if you go for one of those.

3. Samsung 256GB Pro Ultimate

The fastest microSD card for Switch.

Samsung 256GB Pro Ultimate specs:

Storage space 256GB Read speed 200MB/s Bundled adapter Yes

Pros

Really, really fast

Lots of storage space

Decent price

Cons

Not specifically Switch-optimized

This is the latest micro SD card from Samsung. Not only does it offer an impressive amount of storage space at a fairly affordable rate, but offers fantastic read times too. At 200MB/s, it’s twice as fast as the Switch-optimized SanDisk option below. Only one other micro SD card can provide speeds like that.

Coming from Samsung, you know that this is going to be a top-quality product. Its powers might exceed what you’d need for the Switch, but if you’re after an option that’s not just for Switch storage, this is another one that we strongly recommend.

4. SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card

The best optimized for Switch.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card specs:

Storage space 512GB Read time 100MB/s Bundled adapter No

Pros

Optimized for Nintendo Switch

Cute design

Cons

Read time could be better

No bundled adapter

This is the only option on this list officially licensed for Nintendo. What this means is that they have been designed with the job of storing and playing Switch games in mind. You’ll have a lower risk of your data becoming corrupted, or of system updates creating problems for your hardware.

As a nice little bonus, these ones come with different Nintendo patterns on them – a star from the Mario games, an Animal Crossing leaf, and other things like that. It’s a very, very small detail, but we know it will put a smile on the face of die-hard fans.

5. SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO microSD UHS-I Card

The best for lots of storage space.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro microSD UYHS-I Card specs:

Storage space 1TB Read time 200MB/s Bundled adapter Yes

Pros

Obscenely huge storage space

Impressive read times

Cons

Expensive

Not made for Switch specifically

The best-of-the-best from SanDisk also comes in a massive size. A 1TB micro SD card is overkill for almost any Nintendo Switch user. I mean, I own about 270 videogames, and I never have issues getting most of the ones I need on a card half the size. But, if you want all the space in the world at the highest possible speeds, this is our recommendation.

There are cheaper cards at slower speeds and some unbelievably low-priced options out there, but that unbelievability often leads me to think of the old adage: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t go buying a 1TB microSD card for $16 and expect anything other than a bad time.



6. Delkin Devices 256GB Advantage microSDXC

The best alternative choice.

Delkin Devices 256GB Advantage specs:

Storage space 256GB Read time 75MB/s Bundled adapter Yes

Pros

Lots of storage space

Good for most devices

Cons

Read times could be better

No made for Switch in particular

Delkin is another great brand for top-quality microSD cards, though they’re a little less well-known (and a tad harder to come by on sites like Amazon). Still, with high enough speeds and good tech pedigree, they’re a good option if you fancy something different.

Though its read time is a little slower than the rest on this list, it’s essentially just as good as its Samsung or SanDisk counterparts. If you prefer Delkin, or don’t want to go for Samsung or SanDisk for whatever reason, this is the one to go for.

7. Samsung Evo 512GB microSDXC

The best budget choice.

Samsung Evo 512GB microSDXC specs:

Storage space 512GB Read time 130MB/s Bundled adapter Yes

Pros

Lots of space at a reasonable price

Decent read times

Cons

Not Switch-optimized

While Samsung’s advertised read/write speeds are often far too generous for what its SD cards actually manage in the real world, this little lie doesn’t stop the fact that these are fast enough cards at an often unbeatable price.

If you want to push the envelope and get a lot of spare storage without breaking the bank, this is a good option. It’s a great, budget all-purpose micro SD card.

How we chose the best micro SD cards for Switch

When putting this list together, there were two main things we kept in mind. First, the amount of space that each one has to offer, and second, the cost. We know some readers need loads of space to store all their favourite games, and have room in their budget to get something that’ll give them loads of storage space. Whereas others need something smaller and cheaper. Drawing from our own experiences with different micro SD cards and expertise on all things Nintendo Switch, we narrowed it down to just seven options.

Read our how we test page if you want to find out more about how we put these lists together. If you still have questions, check out the FAQs below:

What SD cards are compatible with the Switch?

All of the SD cards mentioned on this list are compatible with the Switch. Sandisk is the only manufacturer creating micro SD cards which have been specifically optimized for the console, though anything that meets the following criteria will work:

microSD (up to 2 GB)

microSDHC (4 GB – 32 GB)

microSDXC (64 GB – 2 TB)

Is 256GB enough for the Switch?

For most people, we reckon it will be. You don’t need as much storage space for Switch games as you do for other consoles, because Switch games are just quite a bit smaller (even the big ones). If you’re after this console for the broad library of retro and indie games, this amount of space should be just fine.

Can I just swap SD cards on Switch?

Yes, though there are two important things to keep in mind. First of all, you need to make sure that your Switch is completely shut down before you do. If it’s in sleep mode, you risk corrupting the data. Secondly, you can’t swap SD cards with friends who have downloaded their own library of games, because Nintendo doesn’t want players to share game that they download.

Anyway, there you have it, the best micro SD cards Switch owners will love. Need help deciding which type of Switch is right for you? Read our guide on the best Nintendo Switch console. Want a few bells and whistles for it? Our guides on the best Nintendo Switch accessories, and best Nintendo Switch controllers are worth reading.