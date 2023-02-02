Mika and the Witch’s Mountain soars past Kickstarter goals

The sky is the limit for Mika and Witch’s Mountain’s Kickstarter goal it seems, with the adorable game already fully funded just hours after its debut on the platform. We’ll soon be able to take up our broom as Mika and swoop across the town delivering packages to needful folk.

Developer Abraham Cozar’s Kickstarter page went live on February 1st to help fund the game, and ensure a 2023 release, with an initial goal of €40,000. Plenty of contributors means this goal has already been absolutely smashed, with the current count sitting at nearly €66k, still with 30 days to go on the campaign. Well done, Mika!

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is due to release on Nintendo Switch (and most other platforms) later this year, and we expect updates fairly soon regarding development. An official, free, demo is coming to Steam on February 6th as part of the Steam Next Fest, so be sure to pick that up.

The game promises a wholesome adventure as Mika, a young witch-in-training who takes on a part-timer as a package delivery person. Visually, Mika and the Witch’s Flower is reminiscent of Studio Ghibli films, specifically Kiki’s Delivery Service. The developer itself says that it’s one of their favourites and that they were further inspired after playing A Short Hike and Wind Waker, with the art style in both playing a part in the design process.

