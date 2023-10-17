Genshin Impact codes October 2023

Our Genshin Impact codes list showers you with free in-game rewards for the massive open-world RPG. The developer, Hoyoverse, routinely provides freebies during livestreams, which give you goodies such as primogems, mora, adventurer’s experience, and much more. In this guide, we have a list of every single Genshin redeem code that’s currently available and walk you through the steps on how to redeem them.
Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact redeem codes.
Working Genshin Impact codes
Here are all the new Genshin Impact codes:
- TTQNCFMADSWH – 30 primogems (new!)
- AAQNVELTVSXV – 20k mora and five mystic enchantment ore (new!)
- 6T8NWE3HD7PD – 60 primogems and five adventurers experience
- GENSHINGIFT – 50 primogems and three hero’s wit (this code works periodically)
You can also head to the Hoyofest 2023 website to pick up single-use codes for Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact, and Tears of Themis.
Genshin Impact 4.1 codes
The Genshin Impact 4.1 codes have now expired, check back in a few weeks for the 4.2 codes!
How do I redeem Genshin Impact codes?
To redeem your Genshin Impact code, you simply need to follow our handy bullet point instructions:
- Reach adventure rank ten
- Visit the official gift redemption page
- Log in to your account
- Select your server
- Input your character nickname
- Type or paste in a code
- Hit redeem, and the rewards are yours!
There you have it, now you can enjoy all of the Genshin Impact goodies available.
Expired codes:
- AS97CE45EUER – 20k mora, two hero’s wit, and three fine enchantment ore
- 4S97DELBCSV9 – 20k more and two hero’s wit
- GDAHJC4YHS7H – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken
- EAFVKD4GZQBZ – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken
- WEQP3D5ZHRD9 – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken
- FASF2VLYYSRD – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken
- RQWP3ULZZ8VD – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken
- 2S84JS839T8R – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- GENSHINIMPACTRIVALS23 – 20k mora, three hero’s wit, and five mystic enhancement ore
- TA97CGHDHJTH – 10k mora, ten adventurers experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, five jueyun chili chicken
- MT8PCZYVG2T5 – 10k mora, ten adventurers experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, five jueyun chili chicken
- NA9NDHHCZKTD – 10k mora, ten adventurers experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, five jueyun chili chicken
- NS92PG6DB52M – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- RS9MLR5553UH – 30k mora, one crab roe kourayaki, one berry & mint burst, and one mint jelly
- WTQ2E83WS869 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- 2SR3PY7CA52V – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit
- 6A836GNUA52Z – 100 primogems, 50k mora
- 3SRJF25GXCU5 – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five jueyun chili chicken, five stir-fried fish noodles
- 9S83F34ZFDVV – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five jueyun chili chicken, five stir-fried fish noodles
- 5B93WJMGXVFZ – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five jueyun chili chicken, five stir-fried fish noodles
- GA9FPD42SJ4V – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- LAQZMTPKNTYH – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k mora, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken
- XT82F8JZS4TR – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore
- 2SRKFQ2YSMVV – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit
- 5A92W9JZBLCH – 100 primogems, 50k mora
- LA9C3RHPPHQH – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- SSRCJ8HSV7UM – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k mora, five fine enhancement ore, five fisherman’s toast, and five goulash
- 4BQYGWQ9HTR5 – 30k mora, one shimi chasuke, one survival grilled fish, one ‘Once Upon A Time In Mondstadt’, one omurice waltz
- DAQS9FPX2U35 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 9ARE6VLJT34H – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- KBRE7D4KA2MM – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 7S9X6V4JB2M9 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- FTRUFT7AT5SV – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k Mora, five fine enhancement ore, five fried radish balls, five satisfying salads
- XBRSDNF6BP4R – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- KARU3RG6NY65 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- 5SRC28YNNYP9 – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- SB8UJ9H7NH8V – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- 2T9AUV3YPV49 – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k mora, five fine enhancement ore, five sweet madames, and five tea break pancakes
- NS8TUVJYR4UH – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- NSQTVCKYRMDM – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- LB8SDUJYQ4V9 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- NT8SU92DKFRZ – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 8ARAU6FNBNPV – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- NS8BD6EPS77Z – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- ET9SUPENB765 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- MA6RPW8GGJAM – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 6SP942Z3XVWH – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- KS6QL3YJFCWM – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- GS6RLKGKWUER – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- 6A6VJTWGCPYV – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 3B6RYY7AHX9D – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- JT78YH7SGWRZ – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 2BP9HY6BYFR5 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- XTNDKTEBWA59 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 8ANCKTWYVRD5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- EA7VKTFHU9VR – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- KT7DKSFGCRWD – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- MTNUJBXDD72R – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- DTNVKAWBWSF5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- WANVJAFAXTER – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- HA6C2AFBXSZV – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- MS7C3SV8DMZH – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- LANVJSFUD6CM – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- DTNUKTWCC6D9 – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- HSNUKTXCCPWV – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- ZSPDKSC3V8V5 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- AB7CKBVQULE5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- 3TPUKSV8C5X9 – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- UT7C2TD8C5ZD – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- 9BPCJCQGHAWZ – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- VTPU3CQWYCSD – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- AB7VJC9EGDAZ – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- WT7D3CQEHVBM – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- FANRONGCHENGSHENG – 18k mora, eight adventurer’s experience, and ten fine enchantment ore
- SA7V2DRZGAU5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- PSNVJURZZSD9 – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience
- 5SPDKV8ZHBFV – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- ETNU2DN5NZRR – 60 primogems and four adventurer’s experience
- BSPD3ZRXU985 – 60 primogems and 10,000 mora
- KB6DKDNM7H49 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- BSNDJC747Z7D – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- AS7CJDP4NG7H – 100 primogems and 5,000 mora
- NB6VKHQWVANZ – 100 primogems, 5 hero’s wit
- LBNDKG8XDTND – 100 primogems, 10 mystic enhancement
- BSNUJGQFUTPM – 100 primogems, 50000 mora
- DSPVUN2BKH5M – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore
- CB7UU6KT2H59 – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- NTPVU7JTJYPD – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- PT8SG36HK4X6 – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore
- SS9SYKNHKLHS – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- QAQTHJNY35HW – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- LS6T4L9ZZ7TH – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- GBNA9J5H9Y4H – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- AS6BQKLY9GLD – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore
- GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 primogems, 10k mora
- SBNBUK67M37Z – 30 primogems, five adventurer’s experience
- WTNTBYSZJNRD – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore
- 8A6ABHTH2N9Z – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit
- UTNBBGSZ3NQM – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora
- 8TNZ8FVFQFFA – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora
- DB6G9WVW9FV6 – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit
- EBNGQWDXQFCJ – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore
- ATPTUJPP53QH – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora
- FS6SU367M279 – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit
- 4BNSD3675J8D – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore
- CBNXRD6S7H3N – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora
- EBPWQU6SNZ22 – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit
- 2T7E9CPA7YJE – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore
- TT7BVJNPL249 – 60 primogems
- GSIMPTQ125 – 60 primogems, 10,000 mora
- KTNSCQWW922M – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore
- ET7ADQFF8KJR – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit
- PSNTC8FEQK4D – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora
- GOLNXLAKC58 – 50 primogems
How do I get more Genshin Impact primogems?
There are ways to get primogems for free in-game. Here are some methods:
- Quests: completing some good old-fashioned quests earns you primogems
- Chests: opening chests in-game is a great way to get primogems
- Shrines: unlocking shrines and fast-travel points can earn you Primogems
- Achievements: these are objectives you can complete in-game, that also grant you primogems
- Daily Commissions: these unlock at Adventure Rank 12 and offer rewards for completion, such as primogems. If you complete all four daily commissions, you get a bonus
- Mail: Hoyoverse often give away free primogems as promotions or to make up for lost maintenance time
- Starglitter and Stardust: you can use both Starglitter and Stardust to purchase Intertwined Fate and Acquaint Fate. It may not be primogems, but they give you wishes just the same
What are Genshin Impact codes?
Genshin Impact codes are rewards that Hoyoverse occasionally gives to players for free, these can include primogems, mora, or many other handy in-game items. Hoyoverse often releases codes during livestreams and when a new update arrives, so keep an eye on this page around then.
Where do I get more Genshin Impact codes?
Hoyoverse doesn’t release lots of codes outside of streams, but you can stay up to date by following Genshin Impact on Twitter, Facebook, or by becoming part of the Discord (if it isn’t at capacity!). This is also a good way of staying up to date with giveaways, too.
