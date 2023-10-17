Genshin Impact codes October 2023

Our Genshin Impact codes list showers you with free in-game rewards for the massive open-world RPG. The developer, Hoyoverse, routinely provides freebies during livestreams, which give you goodies such as primogems, mora, adventurer’s experience, and much more. In this guide, we have a list of every single Genshin redeem code that’s currently available and walk you through the steps on how to redeem them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact redeem codes.

Working Genshin Impact codes

Here are all the new Genshin Impact codes:

TTQNCFMADSWH – 30 primogems (new!)

– 30 primogems (new!) AAQNVELTVSXV – 20k mora and five mystic enchantment ore (new!)

– 20k mora and five mystic enchantment ore (new!) 6T8NWE3HD7PD – 60 primogems and five adventurers experience

– 60 primogems and five adventurers experience GENSHINGIFT – 50 primogems and three hero’s wit (this code works periodically)

You can also head to the Hoyofest 2023 website to pick up single-use codes for Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact, and Tears of Themis.

Genshin Impact 4.1 codes

The Genshin Impact 4.1 codes have now expired, check back in a few weeks for the 4.2 codes!

How do I redeem Genshin Impact codes?

To redeem your Genshin Impact code, you simply need to follow our handy bullet point instructions:

Reach adventure rank ten

Visit the official gift redemption page

Log in to your account

Select your server

Input your character nickname

Type or paste in a code

Hit redeem, and the rewards are yours!

There you have it, now you can enjoy all of the Genshin Impact goodies available.

Expired codes:

AS97CE45EUER – 20k mora, two hero’s wit, and three fine enchantment ore

4S97DELBCSV9 – 20k more and two hero’s wit

GDAHJC4YHS7H – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken

EAFVKD4GZQBZ – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken

WEQP3D5ZHRD9 – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken

FASF2VLYYSRD – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken

RQWP3ULZZ8VD – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken

2S84JS839T8R – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

GENSHINIMPACTRIVALS23 – 20k mora, three hero’s wit, and five mystic enhancement ore

TA97CGHDHJTH – 10k mora, ten adventurers experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, five jueyun chili chicken

MT8PCZYVG2T5 – 10k mora, ten adventurers experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, five jueyun chili chicken

NA9NDHHCZKTD – 10k mora, ten adventurers experience, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, five jueyun chili chicken

NS92PG6DB52M – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

RS9MLR5553UH – 30k mora, one crab roe kourayaki, one berry & mint burst, and one mint jelly

WTQ2E83WS869 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

2SR3PY7CA52V – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit

6A836GNUA52Z – 100 primogems, 50k mora

3SRJF25GXCU5 – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five jueyun chili chicken, five stir-fried fish noodles

9S83F34ZFDVV – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five jueyun chili chicken, five stir-fried fish noodles

5B93WJMGXVFZ – 10k mora, ten adventurer’s experience, five fine enhancement ore, five jueyun chili chicken, five stir-fried fish noodles

GA9FPD42SJ4V – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

LAQZMTPKNTYH – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k mora, five fine enhancement ore, five stir-fried fish noodles, and five jueyun chili chicken

XT82F8JZS4TR – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore

2SRKFQ2YSMVV – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit

5A92W9JZBLCH – 100 primogems, 50k mora

LA9C3RHPPHQH – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

SSRCJ8HSV7UM – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k mora, five fine enhancement ore, five fisherman’s toast, and five goulash

4BQYGWQ9HTR5 – 30k mora, one shimi chasuke, one survival grilled fish, one ‘Once Upon A Time In Mondstadt’, one omurice waltz

DAQS9FPX2U35 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

9ARE6VLJT34H – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

KBRE7D4KA2MM – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

7S9X6V4JB2M9 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

FTRUFT7AT5SV – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k Mora, five fine enhancement ore, five fried radish balls, five satisfying salads

XBRSDNF6BP4R – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

KARU3RG6NY65 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

5SRC28YNNYP9 – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

SB8UJ9H7NH8V – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

2T9AUV3YPV49 – ten adventurer’s experience, 10k mora, five fine enhancement ore, five sweet madames, and five tea break pancakes

NS8TUVJYR4UH – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

NSQTVCKYRMDM – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

LB8SDUJYQ4V9 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

NT8SU92DKFRZ – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

8ARAU6FNBNPV – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

NS8BD6EPS77Z – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

ET9SUPENB765 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

MA6RPW8GGJAM – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

6SP942Z3XVWH – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

KS6QL3YJFCWM – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

GS6RLKGKWUER – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

6A6VJTWGCPYV – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

3B6RYY7AHX9D – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

JT78YH7SGWRZ – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

2BP9HY6BYFR5 – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

XTNDKTEBWA59 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

8ANCKTWYVRD5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

EA7VKTFHU9VR – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

KT7DKSFGCRWD – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

MTNUJBXDD72R – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

DTNVKAWBWSF5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

WANVJAFAXTER – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

HA6C2AFBXSZV – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

MS7C3SV8DMZH – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

LANVJSFUD6CM – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

DTNUKTWCC6D9 – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

HSNUKTXCCPWV – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

AB7CKBVQULE5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

3TPUKSV8C5X9 – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

UT7C2TD8C5ZD – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

9BPCJCQGHAWZ – 60 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

VTPU3CQWYCSD – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

AB7VJC9EGDAZ – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

WT7D3CQEHVBM – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

FANRONGCHENGSHENG – 18k mora, eight adventurer’s experience, and ten fine enchantment ore

SA7V2DRZGAU5 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

PSNVJURZZSD9 – 100 primogems and five adventurer’s experience

5SPDKV8ZHBFV – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

ETNU2DN5NZRR – 60 primogems and four adventurer’s experience

BSPD3ZRXU985 – 60 primogems and 10,000 mora

KB6DKDNM7H49 – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

BSNDJC747Z7D – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

AS7CJDP4NG7H – 100 primogems and 5,000 mora

NB6VKHQWVANZ – 100 primogems, 5 hero’s wit

LBNDKG8XDTND – 100 primogems, 10 mystic enhancement

BSNUJGQFUTPM – 100 primogems, 50000 mora

DSPVUN2BKH5M – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore

CB7UU6KT2H59 – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

NTPVU7JTJYPD – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

PT8SG36HK4X6 – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore

SS9SYKNHKLHS – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

QAQTHJNY35HW – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

GBNA9J5H9Y4H – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

AS6BQKLY9GLD – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore

GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 primogems, 10k mora

SBNBUK67M37Z – 30 primogems, five adventurer’s experience

WTNTBYSZJNRD – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore

8A6ABHTH2N9Z – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit

UTNBBGSZ3NQM – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora

8TNZ8FVFQFFA – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora

DB6G9WVW9FV6 – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit

EBNGQWDXQFCJ – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore

ATPTUJPP53QH – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora

FS6SU367M279 – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit

4BNSD3675J8D – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore

CBNXRD6S7H3N – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora

EBPWQU6SNZ22 – 100 primogems, five hero’s wit

2T7E9CPA7YJE – 100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore

TT7BVJNPL249 – 60 primogems

GSIMPTQ125 – 60 primogems, 10,000 mora

KTNSCQWW922M – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

ET7ADQFF8KJR – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

PSNTC8FEQK4D – 100 primogems and 50,000 mora

GOLNXLAKC58 – 50 primogems

How do I get more Genshin Impact primogems?

There are ways to get primogems for free in-game. Here are some methods:

Quests: completing some good old-fashioned quests earns you primogems

Chests: opening chests in-game is a great way to get primogems

Shrines: unlocking shrines and fast-travel points can earn you Primogems

Achievements: these are objectives you can complete in-game, that also grant you primogems

Daily Commissions: these unlock at Adventure Rank 12 and offer rewards for completion, such as primogems. If you complete all four daily commissions, you get a bonus

Mail: Hoyoverse often give away free primogems as promotions or to make up for lost maintenance time

Starglitter and Stardust: you can use both Starglitter and Stardust to purchase Intertwined Fate and Acquaint Fate. It may not be primogems, but they give you wishes just the same

What are Genshin Impact codes?

Genshin Impact codes are rewards that Hoyoverse occasionally gives to players for free, these can include primogems, mora, or many other handy in-game items. Hoyoverse often releases codes during livestreams and when a new update arrives, so keep an eye on this page around then.

Where do I get more Genshin Impact codes?

Hoyoverse doesn’t release lots of codes outside of streams, but you can stay up to date by following Genshin Impact on Twitter, Facebook, or by becoming part of the Discord (if it isn’t at capacity!). This is also a good way of staying up to date with giveaways, too.

If you want to play Genshin Impact for yourself, you can find it on Google Play and the App Store. If you need a break from Genshin Impact, why not take a look at our Blade Ball codes and Roblox promo codes lists, or the answers for Wordle today, to make sure your streak stays intact?