Each year we see award shows and celebrations that reward those who put in the work to keep our favorite games going. Recently, the Mobile GameDev Awards announced the winners for 2024. Read on to see which companies scooped up the awards!

The Mobile GameDev Awards come from Liftoff, a growth acceleration platform in the mobile games sector. A panel of carefully selected experts including analysts of competitive events, campaigns, and more, worked to narrow down the finalists and select the winners.

Those chosen to win each award are recognized for their innovation, ability to comply with current trends and commitment to creating excellent games with ongoing events.

We’ve got a quick round-up of the key awards below, though you can find a full list of all the winners on the site here, including Tencent who won best collaboration event for PUBG x Dragon Ball Z. Make sure you check out our interview to learn more about it.

Best social/competitive event -Monopoly GO! – Partner Event by Scopely

-Monopoly GO! – Partner Event by Scopely Best collaboration event – PUBG x Dragon Ball Super by Tencent

– PUBG x Dragon Ball Super by Tencent Best use of narrative in an event (in a midcore game) – Cookie Run: Kingdom – Holiday Express by Devsisters

(in a midcore game) – Cookie Run: Kingdom – Holiday Express by Devsisters Best use of narrative in an event (in a casual game) – June’s Journey – Story-first Battle Pass by Wooga

(in a casual game) – June’s Journey – Story-first Battle Pass by Wooga Best minigame event (in a midcore game) – Free Fire – Pet Smash by Garena

(in a midcore game) – Free Fire – Pet Smash by Garena Best minigame event (in a casual game) – Royal Match – Magic Cauldron by Dream Games

Congratulations to the winners and to Liftoff and GameRefinery for setting up the award show!

