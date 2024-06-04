Capcom just revealed the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles release date, a new mobile puzzle game from the world of Monster Hunter. As the name suggests, the game centers on the Felynes, the anthropomorphic cat creatures who help you on your quests in the main series of games.

Purr-fect for celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary, Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles is a casual match three game set on the titular Felyne Isles, the usually peaceful home of the Felynes. Monsters are rampaging, ruining the residents’ serene lifestyle, so it’s up to you to use your puzzle-solving chops to drive them away and rebuild the isles.

Unlike other match three games, Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles lets you move pieces diagonally to create matches, adding an extra layer of freedom and complexity to each level. Solving puzzles not only fends off the monsters looking to destroy your home but also helps you to grow your island’s population. Plus, you can dress up your Felyne avatar in tons of adorable outfits.

When is the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles release date?

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles pounces onto iOS and Android on June 26, 2024. You can pre-register now via the Google Play Store and the App Store, and earn extra pre-registration rewards for following the game on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Line.

So far, pre-registration rewards include 500 free gems and a Rathalos cap and parka for your Felyne companion to wear, showing your opponents from around the world that you’ve been playing Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles since day one.

That’s everything we know so far about the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles release date. While you’re here, check out our list of the best games like Monster Hunter on Switch and mobile, or, for something completely different, head over to our Squad Busters codes page for some freebies.

