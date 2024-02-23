Do you remember, long ago, when Neko Atsume released onto mobile devices and let us collect adorable cats? Well, Neko Atsume 2 Kitty Collector is real and is happening this year.

Due to release on Android and iOS in the summer, Neko Atsume 2 is a free to play and brings back our favorites like Tubbs and Billy the Kitten. The game is to have both Japanese and English languages.

We don’t know much about the second game just yet, but we’re very eager for more information. Hit Point also notes that due to development constraints, there is a delay in updates for the original game. According to the Neko Atsume website, the company “will strive to deliver better service with a focus on the development of ‘Neko Atsume 2’”.

Meanwhile, Neko Atsume celebrates its tenth anniversary this year – and while that makes me feel very old, I fondly remember checking in on my little cats while studying at university. You know, I’m very excited to get back to it.

As it’s the tenth anniversary, you can get some cute celebratory items in the game. Hit Point released a portal site for all things Atsume, where you can get information on current updates and the upcoming game.

