Following the recent news that we can expect a big reveal for Nintendo’s follow-up console in the next 12 months, a new Nintendo Switch 2 hardware leak has given us a better idea of what to anticipate from the console. As ever, you’re best to take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but if they are true, we’re even more excited about the Switch’s successor than before.

These new details on the Switch 2’s hardware are from a Reddit post detailing a Famiboards discussion, with an X post from notorious leaker Centro first bringing it to our attention. The big news is that the Switch 2 reportedly comes with 12GB of RAM, three times that of the Switch OLED, and 256GB of internal storage, four times that of the most recent Switch console. This is a bigger increase than we were expecting in terms of both storage and RAM and could mean you won’t need a new microSD card when picking up the much anticipated Nintendo console.

The 12GB of RAM apparently consists of two 6 GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5 modules. If this turns out to be on the money, this increase in RAM could make the Switch 2 capable of running the sort of AAA titles the original Switch has always struggled with. It’s still not quite as much RAM as other portable consoles, like the Steam Deck or AYANEO Flip DS, but it’s more than both the PS4 and Xbox Series S.

Of course, as we mentioned earlier, it’s never worth taking leaks like these as gospel until we get official confirmation via Nintendo. However, in their X post, Centro seemed confident enough to give the new information a ‘trustworthiness rating’ of 9/10, as the new information is from the original leakers tracking shipping information between Nintendo, Nvidia, and other component suppliers. Either way, we’re always looking out for more information or interesting updates, and we’re expecting a slew of it as we build up to the console’s launch.

There you have it, all you need to know about the latest Nintendo Switch 2 hardware leak.