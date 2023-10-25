Nintendo Switch 2 sounds like a pretty awful name for a hybrid portable console successor to the smash hit that Nintendo launched in 2017. Nintendo Switch Pro doesn’t sound much better. Super Nintendo Switch? Anyway, we clearly know very little about what’s next for the plucky handheld, particularly the naming conventions. Still, we know a handful of things, or at least we think we know some things, so let’s get into the meat of it.

Whether it's rumors, release date speculation, or some basic maths, we're here to cover every possible thing, whether it's the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, various hardware possibilities, or what sort of other things may change it into something unique.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date speculation

Unfortunately, we don’t know the Nintendo Switch 2 release date just yet. However, Nintendo has said it won’t release any hardware this financial year – that means nothing new until after March 2024. This lines up with what we can expect too, as April 2024 seems like a good time for a Switch successor to launch.

According to a well-known leaker, a Nintendo Switch 2 devkit has landed in Spain. This has led people to believe a Nintendo Switch 2 release date announcement may be sooner than we think.

A few weeks after, VGC reported that Nintendo Switch 2 devkits are now with “key partner studios”, according to the outlet’s sources. These people also told VGC that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is scheduled for 2024, though no exact date is known, of course.

We could also do some rough maths to work out when the Switch 2 could launch. The original Switch came out on March 3, 2017. The Lite came out on September 20, 2019. The OLED came out on October 8, 2021. There are 931 days between the base model and the Lite and 749 days between the Lite and the OLED. There are 1,680 days between the two bookends.

It has been 607 days since the launch of the OLED at the time of writing. So, in 142 days we reach October 27, 2023, the length of time from the OLED that matches the Lite/OLED difference. In 324 days we reach April 26, 2024, the length of time from the OLED that matches the base/Lite difference. There are 182 days between those two dates. The middle of that difference is the date January 26, 2024, which is as far away from the Switch OLED launch as half of the length of time between the base model and OLED.

So, to roughly keep the symmetry, the Switch 2 should come out between October 27, 2023, and April 26, 2024. As we mentioned, Nintendo said that it won’t launch any new hardware this fiscal year. So, the Switch 2 should come out in the first 26 days of April. See? Maths!

Are there any Nintendo Switch 2 leaks?

So far, we’ve heard some quite weak rumors about what the Nintendo Switch 2 could include hardware-wise. Here’s everything we’ve seen:

Possible native 4K

4K upscaling capabilities patented by Nintendo

LCD panel

In May 2023, Sharp revealed it was supplying LCD panels for an upcoming gaming console

Good stock availability on launch

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said that Nintendo plans to have plenty of stock available for any future console releases

Demos at Gamescom 2023

Eurogamer reported that Nintendo showed off some Nintendo Switch 2 demos behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023. An improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was apparently shown

These are all rumors, so take it with a grain of salt. There are also rumors the console may not be backward compatible, among a bunch of other things. We’ll keep an eye on every development and keep you up to date on all the latest.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 price?

There’s no news on how much the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost, but we can make educated guesses. Nintendo never wants to make over-luxurious technology – it has always been competitively priced. So, because of this, Pocket Tactics expects the Nintendo Switch 2 to cost around $300-$350

The other reason for this is the rumor that it has an LCD panel. For Nintendo to not include an OLED panel like the latest model of the Switch seems odd, and is most likely only for cost-saving reasons. This is conjecture, sure, but makes sense to us.

