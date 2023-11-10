Nothing to release OS 2.5 with Android 14

Nothing has announced that its OS is getting a significant update, moving from OS 2.0. to Nothing OS 2.5, with the company promising you exciting new features to make your smartphone experience as efficient and personal as possible.

There’s been no date announced for the launch of Nothing OS 2.5 yet, but we know it won’t be long as the company is in the process of beta testing on Phone (2). Nothing Phone (2) users now have the chance to get early access to the improvements that come with the new operating system, as well as an exclusive preview of Android 14. Take a look at our list of the best Android games if you need a little inspiration on what to play.

Nothing OS 2.5 brings a host of improvements to the Glyph Interface, which includes Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar and the ability for users to keep track of their upcoming events with a five-minute countdown via the Glyph Interface. The Glyph Timer can now be opened directly from the lock screen without unlocking and now supports time presets, so you can set it to your preferred duration. There is also a new Glyph animation when NFC is used.

Other improvements brought by the new OS include added options for the double-press power button action, improved reliability of the three-finger swipe gesture, Predictive Back now supported on all Nothing apps, and several updated status bar icons. Of course, there are also the usual minor UI improvements and general bug fixes.

Nothing Phone (2) users wanting to join the Open Beta 2 of Nothing OS 2.5 can find instructions on how to do so at Nothing Community.