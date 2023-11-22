Ocarina of Time Link – who he is, voice actor, and more

The hero of Hyrule has countless adventures under his belt, and fittingly, one of them sticks out as a timeless adventure that stands the test of, well, time. An enduring lead and a classic design, Ocarina of Time Link is an icon that you can spot in many games and is still popular among Zelda fans today. We’re diving into what makes the hero tick, his age, and a few other details in this guide.

Who is Ocarina of Time’s Link?

Ocarina of Time Link is the hero of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, initially waking up as a child in Kakariko Village. The Great Deku Tree sends Link off on an adventure, which sees him take on many enemies, bosses, and even the dark lord Ganondorf, who kidnaps princess Zelda. Link soon makes his way to The Temple of Time, where he pulls the Master Sword from its pedestal, which then transports him seven years into the future – welcome to adulthood, Link.

Heroic, stalwart, and able to equip multiple weapons and items, Link is a master of several disciplines and can thwart almost any enemy across Hyrule. He can also play the eponymous Ocarina, a woodwind instrument with mystical powers. Certain songs have magic properties, such as the ability to manipulate time, summon the horse Epona, and even warp Link to various locations.

How old is Ocarina of Time’s Link?

At the beginning of Ocarina of Time, when Link is a child, Ocarina of Time Link is ten years old. However, the Master Sword transports Link seven years into the future, making adult Link 17 years old.

Ocarina of Time Link voice actor

Link doesn’t use words. Instead, he makes a series of grunts, exclamations, and yells, even 35 years into the franchise. Nobuyuki Hiyama plays Adult Link in Ocarina of Time, which is a first for the series, as Link is mute in previous games. Many know Hiyama for their voice and radio work in Japan, but they also portray Adult Link in Super Smash Bros Melee and Brawl, as well as appearing in games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Final Fantasy XIV, and in Soul Calibur II as both Yoshimitsu and Link.

Fujiko Takimoto voices Young Link (aka Child Link), and she also plays Young Link in the Legends of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, A Link to the Past and Four Swords, and Minish cap. She also voices Young Link in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Hyrule Warriors, as well as appearing as Taki in several Soul Calibur titles.

Ocarina of Time Link amiibo

The Legend of Zelda franchise includes multiple amiibo, but as part of the Zelda line, there’s a specific Ocarina of Time Link amiibo. In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can scan this amiibo to unlock an outfit based on Ocarina of Time Link. In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, any Link amiibo that you scan unlocks a Mii outfit based on Link. Meanwhile, in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, scanning any Link amiibo refills your arrows.

