OnePlus 12 unveiled with a 5,400mAh battery

True to its word, OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 12 in China, at a special event that celebrated the company’s tenth anniversary. It’s the final smartphone scheduled to launch this year and, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it looks like it could be worth waiting until the new flagship launches worldwide next year.

The OnePlus 12 has some seriously impressive specs – the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a huge 5,400mAh battery that charges at 100W, or 50W if you go wireless. It could make its way onto our list of the best OnePlus phones next year.

Available with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, the OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch 1440 x 3168 AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible peak brightness of 4,500nits. The new flagship also has an IP65 rating to protect against dust and water.

While the camera setup isn’t as stellar as the aforementioned specs, it’s still very decent with a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

In China, prices for the OnePlus 12 start at ¥4,799 (around $680 / £540) for the version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and go up to ¥5,799 (around $820 / £650) for the best spec’d version with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. OnePlus is yet to announce a worldwide release date, but the official website confirms it’ll arrive sometime in early 2024.